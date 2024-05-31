Defend Truth

GLOBETROTTING FUGITIVES

‘SA is witch-hunting us’ — Wanted Gupta brothers get court green light to visit ailing mom in India

‘SA is witch-hunting us’ — Wanted Gupta brothers get court green light to visit ailing mom in India
A group of people protest outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy in Pretoria on 10 June 2021, calling for the speedy extradition of the Guptas. (Photo: Deaan Vivier / Beeld / Gallo Images)
By Caryn Dolley
31 May 2024
1

It has emerged via an Indian court that Atul and Rajesh Gupta claim they are victims of a South African witch-hunt. This comes just after their brother Ajay and another relative, in a separate case, were arrested in India for alleged involvement in a builder’s suicide.

A regime change in South Africa sparked law enforcement agencies to witch-hunt them.

This is basically what Gupta brothers Rajesh and Atul have claimed to a court in India in a bid to see that they get to visit their ailing mother there without being detained in connection with certain matters linked to this country.

India has given the green light for them to visit for two months from this week.

Fugitives

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are wanted in South Africa in connection with State Capture crimes, including for fraud and money laundering.

In 2022 they were arrested in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Last year they managed to avoid being extradited from there to South Africa.

Read more in Daily Maverick: South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure

Around that time it emerged they had citizenship in Vanuatu.

In April this year, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said South Africa was still trying to find out from the UAE what had gone wrong with its extradition request.

“We’ve been trying to … set up a meeting with the national director and the head of the prosecuting authority in the UAE in order for us to understand this,” she said.

“We’ve not been able to schedule that meeting for months.”

A Delhi High Court order, dated Tuesday, 28 May 2024, now provides some insight into what the fugitive Gupta brothers think of the legal action they face in this country.

It also points to where they likely are.

The Delhi High Court order relates to a Look Out Circular (LOC), which is effectively an alert that India uses to trace suspects.

Rajesh and Atul Gupta were listed as petitioners or applicants in the case.

Ageing ailing mother

It was submitted to the court that their 77-year-old mother “is a resident of Saharanpur, Uttarakhand, [and] is suffering from various health problems due to old age”.

The brothers therefore wanted the court “to suspend the operation” of the LOC.

This was “to enable them to fulfil the wishes of their mother to take her on a pilgrimage for the ‘Do Dham Yatra’ to ‘Kedarnath Dham’ and ‘Badrinath Dham’ that has recently been opened for a brief tenure”.

According to the court order, Rajesh and Atul Gupta’s legal representatives had submitted they had a “good case in their favour and are likely to succeed”.

SA’s regime change and ‘witch-hunting’

The order said the brothers wanted the LOC “quashed on grounds of applicants being innocent, [and] witch-hunting by the law enforcement agencies in Pretoria, South Africa, against the applicant and his family members due to change in regime in the said country”.

It referenced South Africa’s failed attempt to have them extradited from the UAE.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle

“The extradition petition filed by the South African authorities before UAE courts has already been rejected vide order dated 15.03.2023,” the Delhi court order said.

It concluded that the brothers would be “permitted to come to India for a period of 8 weeks from 27.05.2024 to 08.07.2024”.

The court order stated: “They would share their detailed itinerary with copies of e-tickets with respondents well in advance and would also apprise about their contact-address while in India for said duration.

“We clarify that they shall not be detained or arrested on the basis of LOC in question.”

Arrests in suicide case

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are not the only members of their family who are the focus of legal matters.

Last week it emerged that their brother Ajay Gupta, and his brother-in-law Anil Gupta, were detained in India in connection with a prominent builder’s suicide.

The builder, Satyendra Singh Sahni, also known as Baba Sahni, allegedly wrote a suicide note stating that he had been severely depressed because of ongoing threats and financial disputes with several businessmen, including Ajay and Anil.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports

It was widely reported in India that the duo would be kept behind bars for at least two weeks after their arrests.

The Gupta brothers – Ajay, Rajesh and Atul – also face problems linked to another country.

‘Hundreds of millions of dollars’

In 2019 the United States sanctioned them.

“Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta immigrated to South Africa in the 1990s, and due in large part to their generous donations to a political party and their reportedly close relationship with former South African President Jacob Zuma, their business interests expanded,” a US Treasury statement said at the time.

“The family has been implicated in several corrupt schemes in South Africa, allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars through illegal deals with the South African government, obfuscated by a shadowy network of shell companies and associates linked to the family.”

It was previously reported that Department of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said as far as the Department was aware, the fugitive brothers were in Dubai. However, unattributed media reports from the past year have located Atul and Rajesh in Switzerland, the Central African Republic, Cameroon and Vanuatu. He was speaking at speaking at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering in March 2024, DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA threatens to approach courts over IEC elections ‘omnishambles’
Maverick News

DA threatens to approach courts over IEC elections ‘omnishambles’
LIVE: Jacob Zuma is not a former ANC president, he’s a splinter – says Gwede Mantashe
Blog

LIVE: Jacob Zuma is not a former ANC president, he’s a splinter – says Gwede Mantashe
DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote - with PA in third place
Maverick News

DA set to retain Western Cape, rising well above 50% vote – with PA in third place
ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
South Africa

ANC discusses cooperation with other parties as it seems set to lose KZN
TimeOut rates SA city second in the world for food
TGIFood

TimeOut rates SA city second in the world for food

TOP READS IN SECTION

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
Maverick News

PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment
Maverick News

ANC gags NEC members as MK party rages over Mantashe ‘tribalism’ comment

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Caryn Dolley Bundle

The Caryn Dolley Fan Bundle

Get Caryn Dolley's Clash of the Cartels, an unprecedented look at how global cartels move to and through South Africa, and To The Wolves, which showcases how South African gangs have infiltrated SAPS, for the discounted bundle price of R350, only at the Daily Maverick Shop.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.