ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS
Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
The Constitutional Court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to stand for office in the National Assembly, just a day after he led the uMkhonto Wesizwe party’s official election manifesto launch.
ConCourt Judge Leona Theron read out the ruling to a packed courtroom on Monday morning.
“It is declared that Mr Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment for purposes of section 47 (1) e of the Constitution and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election to the National Assembly until five years have elapsed since the completion of his sentence,” she said.
The court also ruled that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was empowered to make the decision to exclude Zuma, ahead of the elections.
The IEC brought the case before the ConCourt on appeal from the Electoral Court. The main case relates to whether Zuma is eligible to appear as a National Assembly candidate for the party after the IEC initially ruled that he was barred from doing so due to an 18-month conviction for contempt of court. Section 47 of the Constitution states that a person who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without an option of a fine is not eligible to be a member of the National Assembly.
It adds that “no one may be regarded as having been sentenced until an appeal against the conviction or sentence has been determined, or until the time for an appeal has expired. A disqualification under this paragraph ends five years after the sentence has been completed.”
The Electoral Court found that, although Zuma had been sentenced for more than a year, the proviso about being able to appeal his sentence placed his sentence outside the realm of disqualification.
Zuma brought a counter-application, which is being heard before the main application, in which he calls for six of the ConCourt judges to recuse themselves from the case. Zuma says Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, along with justices Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Steven Majiedt, Leona Theron, Nonkosi Mhlantla and Zukisa Tshiqi, adjudicated in the case that sent him to prison in the first place and should therefore not be involved in the current matter. The court dismissed this application and provided reasons on Monday, saying Zuma had failed to make a case for bias.
“This matter is about a narrow and defined legal issue that is capable of determination without an interpretation of the contempt judgment,” Theron said.
During the case Zuma’s legal team had argued that the IEC had made a mistake in declaring him ineligible to stand for office, saying the fact that his sentence had been remitted amounted to a change in the sentence from one of 15 months to one of three months. His team also argued that the type of sentence, being a civil conviction, meant that section 47 did not apply
The court disagreed, saying “it is not for a court to limit the scope of the provision”.
The effect of this decision is that while Zuma might appear on the MK party’s posters and be the face on the ballot, he won’t be able to take up a seat in the National Assembly of Parliament. He can continue to lead the party through other means. DM
Here comes the violence!
About bloody time! It took a brave woman to announce a decision that should have been accepted by all of SA a very long time ago.
Good, the law breaker.
I wonder which shops will now be looted first? Makro? Checkers? Woolworths?
Even his lawyers were proactively aware of the outcome, but they have to rely on his command to make money, actually, my view is that he don’t even qualify to continue utilising the blue light.
I agree with you, i wonder what the law says about the perks but surely you can not have a prisoner enjoying blue lights, a presidential salary and body guards because irrespective of any pardon he did receive those perks whilst inside prison.
As for the ruling he already prepared for the ruling to his supporters by telling them that if judges hate you they rule against you, by applying for the recusal of certain judges he created something to revert to should the ruling be against him as is the case.
Perhaps experts can give a highlight on what should happen to the MK ballot now with the elections 9 days away.
Obviously JZ has a plan on an alternative face with him being the driving force against people who stop him from serving the poor, he is well known for playing the victim card.
So, this welcome ruling confirms that Dali Mpofu was wrong on every legal point, specifically that the IEC is indeed empowered to exclude political candidates; that the ConCourt’s sentence was indeed a sentence; that the provisions in s47 of the Constitution don’t distinguish between civil and criminal matters; that except for rescission applications, a ConCourt sentence exhausts all appeals; and that remission / parole only affects the way a sentence is served, not its legal status.
Hopefully, the full judgement will take the Electoral Court to task for its spinelessness, variously incompetence.
This is of course not a particular surprise. My only question is what the consequences will be for the Electoral court – not only did they get the judgement wrong, they got it wrong in a highly suspect way. Incompetence is the charitable evaluation. Partisan may be more accurate, and corrupt is likely, albeit a bit worrying. Either way, surely there must be consequence for them.
It’s not like he was going to go and be a member of parliament anyways, it’s all smoke and mirrors which they will now use to ramp up their victimhood propaganda. There’s just no way he would forego his R3+ million a year salary to be an ordinary MP where he would earn half of that.
The Electoral Court made a goof which will negatively affects people’s lives, in one way or another. What would be recourse?
“He can continue to lead the party through other means.”
…
We all know what von Clausewitz said about ‘other means’, ne?
Unanimous decision.
Just indicates the poor quality of judges in the Electoral Court.