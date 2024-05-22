Nine-year-old Grade 3 pupil Tsiamo Lebaka, who was wounded during a clash between ANC and EFF supporters at Juju Valley Settlement in Seshego. (Photo: Supplied)

Tsiamo Lebaka, a Grade 3 pupil, is in a coma in the intensive care unit of the Polokwane Provincial Hospital after she sustained a bullet wound during a clash on Sunday afternoon between supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

An unidentified 25-year-old man was also wounded.

In a video widely circulated on social media, supporters and members of the two political parties can be seen throwing stones and other objects at each other while a man in a black jacket on the side of the ANC supporters brandishes what appears to be a firearm. ANC members can be seen moving into the settlement while EFF supporters block their way.

Tsiamo, who was playing nearby, was struck in the head by a bullet. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance. Her mother, Tebogo Lebaka, who was at home at the time, was informed of the shooting by other children. Tsiamo’s father, Matikwe Mosomane, who works in Johannesburg, rushed home on Tuesday.

“The child is in critical condition in hospital,” Mosomane said. “She is not talking and nobody from the parties and government has visited our residence since the incident took place.

“All I want is for my daughter to get healed — she is a bright child who loves netball. If our politicians are genuine and peaceful, how can they carry guns when they go to the communities to campaign?”

Mosomane said they wanted those involved to at least take the girl to a private hospital. “On Monday, while I was at the hospital, the EFF leadership told me they are busy trying to get quotes from private hospitals to make sure that she is taken there,” Lebaka said.

Limpopo ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka claimed that EFF members started the fight by blocking them and throwing stones.

“Unfortunately, some of our members were heavily injured and some were taken to various hospitals for treatment. Everyone who was responsible for this act must take full responsibility.”

Call for calm

The EFF has called for calm in Juju Valley. The party issued a statement calling on EFF supporters and ANC leaders to allow free political campaigning in the area.

The EFF’s Limpopo convener, Godrich Gardee, condemned the violence by supporters and members of both parties. He called on police to investigate who fired the shots and arrest those responsible.

“The EFF remains committed to ensuring a peaceful, fair and democratic process as we move towards the elections,” Gardee said.

An Electoral Commission (IEC) provincial electoral officer, Nkaro Mateta, condemned the violence and reminded political parties they had signed pledges agreeing that they would allow all parties to campaign without interference or violence.

“We are convening an urgent engagement with the two parties to try to mediate between the two. We are also aware that cases have been opened with the SAPS and will allow them to investigate.

“We are hopeful that the two parties will find each other and allow the spirit of peace and free access without hindrance to all areas of Limpopo,” Mateta said. The two parties will meet with the IEC on Thursday.

The Juju Valley settlement at Seshego Zone 1 was established by EFF leader Julius Malema several years ago. In a recent SABC interview, Malema said the Juju Valley model was a “best practice” SA could follow to address land redistribution.

Malema said the land had belonged to a white family, who agreed to give some of it to the community for settlement purposes. Residents say that since then the area has been regarded as an EFF stronghold.

ActionSA’s Ward 13 branch chairperson, Potego Shadung, said the area was a no-go zone for other political parties. “We do put up posters and they are later on pulled down,” Shadung said.

Inside the settlement, only EFF posters could be seen. A resident, who requested anonymity, said, “You can see even the government is not doing anything for us. We don’t have in-house water connections, proper streets and electricity. After the EFF takes over the government after the elections we are sure that Julius Malema will make sure that we have basic services.”

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said they were investigating two cases of attempted murder in relation to the shooting and four additional cases, including malicious damage to property and contravention of Section 87 of the Electoral Act of 1998.

“The violence erupted during a campaign event between rival political parties, leading to an escalation that endangered the lives of people and damaged infrastructure. Preliminary investigation indicates that several other people sustained injuries after they hit each other with stones and several shots were fired,” Mashaba said.

No arrests have been made. DM