Waste can be seen piling up in New Doornfontein and other parts of Johannesburg after Pikitup temporary workers downed tools on 16 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Temporary workers at Pikitup in Johannesburg went on strike on Monday, saying the refuse collection company was exploiting them and selling jobs to contractors.

“The employees’ challenges include the casuals who felt they deserved to be part of the recruitment process,” Pikitup managing director Bukelwa Njingolo said.

She said they told the striking workers that the company had embarked on a recruitment drive, the first phase of which was initiated in December.

“The appointment of those [workers] occurred in the past week so the next phase will be initiated now … and … concluded in June,” said Njilongo.

She said the current recruitment drive would see an intake of 300 workers.

“We do believe that we could look at consideration for those who are in partnership with Pikitup.”

Njilongo said Pikitup was assisted by public works programmes (PWPs) and had a database of 101 cooperatives, with 3,000 PWPs under those cooperatives. “Those are contracted with cooperatives and not directly with Pikitup and there are no direct contracts with Pikitup,” Njilongo said.

Recruitment process investigation

Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink said the city was aware of the allegations surrounding the recruitment process within Pikitup. “I have directed that there should be an independent investigator to be appointed specifically to uncover the truth,” Brink said.

“The managing director has made us aware that by this afternoon [Wednesday] the independent investigator will be appointed and they will be working on tight timelines in order for us to be able to close this particular item and provide feedback.”

The company said seven of its 12 waste collection depots in the city were fully operational and that the police had made five arrests in connection with the strike.

“I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly with our management team to ensure that we address this particular issue and for us to be able to come up with a specific solution and recovery plan,” Brink said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Waste is one of Joburg’s biggest environmental challenges, says councillor

On Monday, the city obtained a court interdict against the striking workers. According to the city, this was to ensure the safety of its employees and to ensure the continuation of waste collection and management services in the city.

The interdict bars striking workers from blocking the entrance to the city’s waste collection depots. It also prohibits the disruption of the city’s services and intimidating, harassing and threatening the city’s employees with violence.

There will be consequences

“If any wrongdoing is found, action will be taken against those implicated,” Brink said. “Where illegal acts have been committed in the furtherance of this particular strike we will be taking action against those officials and those workers.”

Brink said while disciplinary measures would be enforced, Pikitup employees’ rights to protest were protected. “But these rights must be exercised within the confines of the law and without destroying any of our assets and infrastructure,” he said.

The most affected depots include Norwood, Marlboro, Waterval, Selby, Randburg, Midrand and Diepsloot, where workers were protesting outside the gates.

“We are negotiating with the employees before engaging [with the SA Police Service and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department] to go and remove them so that we get to understand their challenges,” Njilongo said. DM