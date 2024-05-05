ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS
Bosa manifesto — Mmusi Maimane’s party focuses on how to create jobs above all else
Build One South Africa’s manifesto is built almost exclusively on employment and how to create enough of it so that there is ‘a job in every home’, as the party’s election posters promote. It also wants a smaller national government.
- Build One South Africa (Bosa) was co-founded by Mmusi Maimane and Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster;
- Its manifesto is built around employment and nearly every aspect turns to how it will support jobs and people’s ability to get them. In that, it’s really clever. (It’s called The Jobs Plan – Ed);
- The manifesto says: “We cannot be a government-in-waiting. We aim to be a government-in-working.”
Unemployment
- Ensuring that essential infrastructure, such as rail and ports used for international trade, meets high standards and functions reliably;
- It’s crucial for maintaining and enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of these sectors;
- Investing in research and development to foster innovation within these sectors;
- This can lead to the creation of new products, services and processes that drive economic growth and job creation;
- Streamlining immigration laws to facilitate easier access to skilled labour from abroad when local talent is insufficient;
- Addressing regulatory and institutional deficiencies that may hinder economic growth, especially in what the manifesto calls advanced sectors such as digital infrastructure;
- Collaborating with private and NGO sectors to fund education and training for students, ensuring that they are equipped to join these sectors and contribute effectively.
A job in every home
- Bosa emphasises the importance of growing the South African economy by stimulating various sectors, addressing the structural challenges that have led to high unemployment rates and creating an inclusive economy that offers opportunities for all citizens;
- By reforming the education system and aligning it with the needs of the modern job market, Bosa aims to ensure that citizens are well equipped with the necessary skills;
- This includes vocational training and tertiary education that are relevant to emerging industries;
- Bosa would drop the 30% pass mark;
- Recognising that economic activities thrive in safe environments, Bosa plans to reduce crime and improve public safety;
- This will make communities more attractive for business investment and job creation;
- Bosa advocates recruiting and training 120,000 more police officers.;
- Support entrepreneurship and SMMEs;
- Small, medium and micro enterprises are often significant job creators;
- Bosa plans to support these enterprises through better access to financing and mentorship programmes, and by integrating them into larger supply chains.
Incentivise industries
- The plan includes creating special economic zones in townships and elsewhere, providing tax incentives and offering support for industries that have high job creation potential;
- Bosa says this could attract more businesses to set up operations in South Africa, thereby creating more jobs.
Modernise public services
- By making the state more capable and services more efficient, Bosa aims to create a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation.
Legislative and regulatory reforms
- Bosa intends to tackle red tape and bureaucratic hurdles that often hinder business and job growth, aiming to make South Africa a more business-friendly environment;
- It supports the direct election of public representatives, the reduction of the Cabinet’s size and removing all deputy ministers.
National and local economic strategies
- Tailored strategies to stimulate local economies, especially in underdeveloped and rural areas, to ensure that job creation is spread evenly across South Africa;
- Firmly focused on growing township economies.
Reality check
- It’s a solid and well-crafted manifesto, cleverly pivoting on employment;
- Bosa has a very impressive leadership team, but it’s unlikely to get enough votes to form a government.
What’s good?
- If Bosa goes into a coalition, its top leaders such as Maimane, Hlazo-Webster, Mkhuseli Jack, Ayanda Allie and Kathy Berman would enrich the Cabinet or a provincial legislature with style. (If they all get into Parliament, their voices and stance on employment would be a welcome focus – Ed) DM
This manifesto review was written with ChatGPT assistance and edited by Ferial Haffajee.
