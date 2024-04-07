Defend Truth

CURRENCY CRISIS

Zimbabwe’s banking services disrupted on eve of brand new currency launch

Zimbabwe’s banking services disrupted on eve of brand new currency launch
A man displays old Zimbabwean dollar notes during a protest against the introduction of new bond notes in Harare on August 2016. (Photo: Xinhua / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)
By Bloomberg
07 Apr 2024
0

(Bloomberg) – Banking was disrupted across Zimbabwe as lenders rushed to convert all Zimbabwean dollar account balances to ZiG, announced by Reserve Bank governor John Mushayavanhu as the new legal tender.

The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe gold, will be launched tomorrow  Monday, 8 April and is backed by a basket of foreign currency and gold – the latest attempt to staunch a slide in the nation’s currency. 

ZimSwitch, the national payments platform provider, said processing of local dollar transactions across financial institutions is currently unavailable. 

“Normal services will be restored once financial institutions have configured the new currency,” the company said. 

The local unit of South Africa’s Nedbank is among the lenders which said late on Friday that its clients will experience “system downtime”. 

“Our system is undergoing changes to accommodate the new ZiG currency over the weekend,” it said in a notice. 

Ecocash Holdings, the African nation’s largest mobile money operator, said all its Zimbabwean dollar services were unavailable, while the biggest telecommunications operator, Econet Wireless Holding, has suspended trade in the old currency. 

The central bank said late on Saturday that “satisfactory progress” has been made by the banking sector in converting balances in line with the monetary policy statement measures. “The conversion process will continue for other economic sectors until Friday April 12,” Mushayavanhu said. “Thereafter, the Reserve Bank expects that all the online payment platforms will be operating smoothly for all transactions in the economy.”

Although commanding a smaller share of commerce against the US dollar – which accounts for as much as 80% of all transactions – Zimbabwe’s old currency is still used to make electronic payments for basic goods in supermarkets and to pay for utility bills. Public servants also earn part of their pay in Zimbabwean dollars. 

At least 27 financial institutions, including banks, mobile money operators and micro-finance lenders, are reconfiguring their systems, said Zabron Chilakalaka, chief executive at ZimSwitch. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by Gold

“It’s basically a rebasing,” he said on Saturday. “Banks have to rebase the current balances. Some are able to do automatic conversions and others have to engage their vendors to assist.” US dollar-based transactions were still being processed. 

Zimbabwe’s previous currency reforms have seen lenders regularly reconfigure their systems. The most notable was during hyperinflation in 2008, when the country was forced to dump its local unit in favour of the US dollar the following year.  

The ZiG banknotes and coins will start circulating in the economy from 30 April, according to Mushayavanhu. This was to allow the central bank to “undertake an intensive educational and awareness campaign” on the new currency. Bloomberg/DM

(Updates with central bank governor’s statement in the eighth and final paragraphs)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 30 March- 05 April 2024
Zimbabwe unveils brand new currency, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwe unveils brand new currency, and more from around the world
‘94 murders in 3 days’ — Western Cape ‘war zone’ killings exceed European country’s annual fatal shootings
Maverick News

‘94 murders in 3 days’ — Western Cape ‘war zone’ killings exceed European country’s annual fatal shootings
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography

TOP READS IN SECTION

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Gauteng commuters cheer Prasa’s long-awaited reopening of key rail lines
Maverick News

Gauteng commuters cheer Prasa’s long-awaited reopening of key rail lines
‘94 murders in 3 days’ — Western Cape ‘war zone’ killings exceed European country’s annual fatal shootings
Maverick News

‘94 murders in 3 days’ — Western Cape ‘war zone’ killings exceed European country’s annual fatal shootings
Battle over uMkhonto weSizwe symbol intensifies as NPO signs trademark over to ANC
Maverick News

Battle over uMkhonto weSizwe symbol intensifies as NPO signs trademark over to ANC
Revealed — one in six SA political party leaders has a shady past
Maverick News

Revealed — one in six SA political party leaders has a shady past

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.