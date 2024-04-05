Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by Gold

Zimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by Gold
John Mushayavanhu Photographer: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
05 Apr 2024
0

Zimbabwe, in its latest bid to end the serial slide of the local dollar, has replaced it with a new unit called the ZiG backed by a basket of foreign currency and gold.

Central Bank Governor John Mushayavanhu told a press conference in Harare, the capital, on Friday, that the ZiG — short for Zimbabwe Gold — would be launched on April 8 at an introductory level of 13.56 per dollar and a new interest rate set at 20%.That compares with the 130% on the old unit, which was the highest central bank rate in the world. Banks will immediately convert current Zimbabwean dollar balances into ZiG, he said.

No Printing Press

“We want a solid and stable national currency in this country,” he said. “It does not help to print money. Certainly under my watch it is not going to happen.”

The sweeping move is Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt to have a functional local currency since 2008, when inflation crossed 500 billion percent, according to International Monetary Fund estimates, rendering it worthless.

To foster demand for the ZiG, Zimbabwe will make it mandatory for companies to settle at least 50% of their tax obligations via the new unit, the central bank said.

Worst Performing

The current Zimbabwean dollar has lost four-fifths of its value on the official market since the start of the year, making it the world’s second worst-performing currency.

The plunging currency has led to more than 80% of transactions being done in dollars and inflation quickening to 55.3% in March from 47.6% the prior month.

The currency changes are expected to cool annual inflation to between 2% and 5% by year-end and monthly to below 1%, the governor said.

Read More on Zimbabwe’s Currency Woes: 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa first hinted in February that his government will introduce a “structured currency.” The plan was delayed to give final touches.

Mushayavanhu, who took over as central bank governor on March 28 — a month earlier than the initial start date — pledged a return to more orthodox monetary policies.

“We are not going to be involved in any quasi-fiscal activities,” he said. “I have no intention to do other people’s jobs.”

To rebuild public confidence, the ZiG will be fully backed by a combination of gold and other precious metals, plus foreign currency reserves held at the central bank.

In a supporting document to explain the changes, it said that reserves currently include $100 million in cash and 2,522 kilograms of gold worth $185 million.

“The total amount of gold and cash reserve holdings of US$285 million represents more than 3 times cover for the ZiG currency being issued,” it said in the statement.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gauteng commuters cheer Prasa’s long-awaited reopening of key rail lines
Maverick News

Gauteng commuters cheer Prasa’s long-awaited reopening of key rail lines
How Joburg stole the heart of a top Cape chef
TGIFood

How Joburg stole the heart of a top Cape chef
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Throwback Thursday: Seafood cataplana — made in a cataplana
TGIFood

Throwback Thursday: Seafood cataplana — made in a cataplana
Western Cape education forced cost-cutting measures hang contract teachers out to dry while angering union
Maverick News

Western Cape education forced cost-cutting measures hang contract teachers out to dry while angering union

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Newsdeck

Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically, car by car'
Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, hotel workers still missing
Newsdeck

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, hotel workers still missing
Trump Judge Refuses to Delay Hush-Money Case Over Immunity
Newsdeck

Trump Judge Refuses to Delay Hush-Money Case Over Immunity
LIV stars back Rory McIlroy: Unification must 'happen fast'
Newsdeck

LIV stars back Rory McIlroy: Unification must 'happen fast'

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted