Following the bail hearing of former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on her resignation while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Newlyn PX Terminal launch at the Durban Port on Thursday.

“So the process continues in the way in which it is unfolding and the former Speaker said she wants to resign, not so much because she is guilty — she is doing it to respect Parliament. Her level of integrity for our democracy has made her do this; this can be commended, that should be applauded,” Ramaphosa said.

ANC National Executive Committee member Andile Lungisa tweeted in support of Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday morning.

I’m a permanent believer of a principle of innocent until proven guilty. I pray for Mama uNosiviwe to overcome. I did pray for others before because to me a principle is a principle is not like seasonal fruits or flowers. Umzali ngumzali. pic.twitter.com/JeIHcXwrY5 — Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) April 4, 2024

“Mama Nosiviwe please stay strong, this moment shall pass, you will overcome. I am a permanent believer of the principle of innocent until proven guilty. I pray for Mama uNosiviwe to overcome. I did pray for others because to me, a principle is a principle not like seasonal fruits or flowers. Umzali ngumzali [a parent is a parent],” he tweeted.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering. She was accused of soliciting R4.55-million in bribes from a contractor in exchange for awarding contracts between 2016 and 2019 while she was defence minister. She was granted bail of R50,000.

The Sunday Times reported that the Investigating Directorate found that during Mapisa-Nqakula’s tenure as defence minister, she allegedly received R2.3-million in cash from businessperson Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, who is married to a general in the military health service.

Mapisa-Nqakula took special leave after the story broke early in March, and officially tendered her resignation as Speaker of the National Assembly and a member of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

In her resignation letter, she said she wanted to focus on dealing with the investigation against her.

She maintained that she was innocent and said she was determined to restore her “good reputation”.

“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me. I have made this decision in order to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the People of South Africa as a whole.

“As a country’s chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of Parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that its sacred work must continue without blemish. I believe that, at the right time, I will have the opportunity to thoroughly address these allegations as and when they have been formally brought against me in the appropriate forums, at which time I will clear my good name,” she wrote.

The ANC said Lechesa Tsenoli would continue in his role as the acting Speaker and that, “In her resignation, Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted her intention to protect the reputation of our organisation, the African National Congress, after dedicating more than 30 years of service.

“We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organisation, as it reflects our principles of organisational renewal that promote proactive responsibility-taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside.”

ANC alliance partner the SA Communist Party (SACP) welcomed Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision to resign.

“Her resignation is correctly sensitive to the comprehensive spirit, viewed purposively, of the ‘step aside’ resolutions adopted by the African National Congress (ANC), with the support of SACP and other ANC-led Alliance partners, as well as most South Africans,” the SACP said. DM