Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker — and as MP

Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker — and as MP
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)
By Marianne Merten
03 Apr 2024
0

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as National Assembly speaker and MP late afternoon on Wednesday, two days after she lost a court bid to interdict her arrest over corruption allegations totalling R4.55m, dating back to her days as defence minister.

Stating her resignation was in no way an admission of guilt, now former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said:

“Given the seriousness of the much publicised allegations against me, I can not continue in this role. As a country’s chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of Parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that this sacred work must continue without blemish…”

It was a “conscious decision” to resign to focus on the fallout of the Investigating Directorate (ID) investigation into a defence contractor’s claims that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited bribes totalling R4.55-million between 2017 and 2019.

A court appearance had been expected since the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed her interdict and discovery application. Details could not be checked with the lawyers.

“I have made his decision in order to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa as a whole…” said Mapisa-Nqakula in a statement issued under Parliament’s letterhead.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed the resignation.

“We believe that anyone who holds this high office should be beyond reproach, and Ms Mapisa-Nqakula is not suited for it,” she said as the MP who filed a no-confidence motion and ethics complaint against the now former speaker in connection with the corruption claims.

“It is critical that we instil a culture of accountability with those entrusted with public office. The law must apply to all with equal measure and consistency”.

The IFP welcomed the resignation as “responsible”.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald also welcomed the resignation, adding that “she had no choice as a symbol of Parliament…”

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation was also received at Luthuli House. “… Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted her intention to protect the reputation of our organisation, the ANC after dedicating more than 30 years of service. We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organisation,” an ANC statement said.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s traditional that ANC MPs who resign also inform the chief whip. DM

This is a developing story

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
Maverick News

‘Unfair’ — MK party appeals decision blocking Zuma from polls, cites ‘deficiency’ in objections
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Maverick News

Fort Hare murders — ex-SAPS member, 14 suspended university workers arrested
Speaker’s corruption saga another nail in coffin of public trust in government
Maverick News

Speaker’s corruption saga another nail in coffin of public trust in government
Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa
DM168

Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.