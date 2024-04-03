Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker — and as MP

Stating her resignation was in no way an admission of guilt, now former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said:

“Given the seriousness of the much publicised allegations against me, I can not continue in this role. As a country’s chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of Parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that this sacred work must continue without blemish…”

It was a “conscious decision” to resign to focus on the fallout of the Investigating Directorate (ID) investigation into a defence contractor’s claims that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited bribes totalling R4.55-million between 2017 and 2019.

A court appearance had been expected since the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Monday dismissed her interdict and discovery application. Details could not be checked with the lawyers.

“I have made his decision in order to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa as a whole…” said Mapisa-Nqakula in a statement issued under Parliament’s letterhead.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed the resignation.

“We believe that anyone who holds this high office should be beyond reproach, and Ms Mapisa-Nqakula is not suited for it,” she said as the MP who filed a no-confidence motion and ethics complaint against the now former speaker in connection with the corruption claims.

“It is critical that we instil a culture of accountability with those entrusted with public office. The law must apply to all with equal measure and consistency”.

The IFP welcomed the resignation as “responsible”.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald also welcomed the resignation, adding that “she had no choice as a symbol of Parliament…”

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation was also received at Luthuli House. “… Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted her intention to protect the reputation of our organisation, the ANC after dedicating more than 30 years of service. We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organisation,” an ANC statement said.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s traditional that ANC MPs who resign also inform the chief whip. DM

This is a developing story