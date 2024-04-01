President Cyril Ramaphosa with Bishop Joseph Lekganyane at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria on Easter Sunday on 31 March 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The area called Moria, just about 35km from Polokwane, houses the biggest churches in the country and arguably in southern Africa. The churches are part of the Zionist Christian Church (ZCC), but have been split into two sections: the St Engenas and Star groupings.

The St Engenas group held its annual pilgrimage this past weekend to commemorate Easter, which saw tens of thousands of members flocking to Moria for the event, even from other southern African countries such as Eswatini and Botswana.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa attended the church’s Easter Sunday service where he received cheers and applause from churchgoers, who were sitting in rows on the lawn.

After the church proceedings were concluded, church leader Bishop Joseph Lekganyane gave Ramaphosa the opportunity to address the crowd consisting of men, women and children of all ages.

“Good afternoon Zion congregants, I am here in my own capacity and not as a politician. I want to congratulate you for running for 100 years. I have never seen so many people gathered until today. You all look so beautiful in church uniforms …” he said.

Speaking to the media later, Ramaphosa said: “It is always a pleasure to come to ZCC, to come and to join in prayer with the Zionists. For me it is a humbling moment and a moment of great reflection, particularly when you hear the sermon delivered by the bishop, [who] delivered a very important and seminal sermon about practical things on how to take the country forward and how to make sure that our country can move ahead. So, I leave here uplifted, my spirits are high; I am happy to be here.”

During his sermon, Lekgayane mentioned that the country had many natural resources and that it should mean everyone was employed. He emphasised the need for the government and citizens to unite in order to run the country efficiently.

“It is not only the government that has to do it, the private sector, labour and civil society, that is what the governing party, the ANC, is calling for. Together we can do more and deliver a better life for all,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that the ANC was looking to win an outright majority in the upcoming provincial and national elections.

“We are not in these elections to have coalitions, we are here for an outright majority, so I do not even begin to think about coalitions. They are thought about by those who do not think they are going to be victorious,” he reiterated.

Ramaphosa was flanked by the ANC’s head of elections, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Mostoaledi as well as mayors of various regions in the province and the ANC’s Limpopo leadership.

At the same time, EFF leader Julius Malema also attended the service with his wife. The party’s head of presidency and MP, Vuyani Pambo, was also present.

Malema has a longstanding relationship with the church and has previously attended its services.

Malema and Ramaphosa had a short conversation at the end of the service, hugging despite their political differences.

While Malema was not given the opportunity to address the congregation, he later thanked Bishop Lekganyane for the service. DM