As the 2024 national elections fast approach, the Limpopo Concern team, operating under the Greater Giyani Municipality, issued a clear call to political parties seeking support in the villages of Khakhala, Gawula, Mahlathi, Ndindani, and Hlomela. Their message is: until critical infrastructure needs are decisively addressed, any attempt at political campaigning within these deserted communities will be met with strong resistance, Members of the Limpopo Concern team said.

Residents of five villages have decided to create a WhatsApp group called ‘No Road No Vote’ This group so far has 10,024 participants. One of the group’s founding members said, “Our mission is to unite and boycott this year’s election because the ruling party has been fooling us all along and every election they are lying that they will tar out road now let’s say enough is enough we don’t want to come and campaign”.

At the heart of this resistance lies neglect and unmet promises. These villages find themselves in the harsh grip of many challenges like inadequate access to essential services such as clean water and basic sanitation. Moreover, the impact of unemployment leaves many residents without viable means of livelihood. Yet, amidst this struggle and hardships, it is the absence of a tarred road, notably the D3810, that serves as a symbol of governmental indifference and broken commitments to the people of greater Giyani.

I have written often about these grievances in Daily Maverick. The villagers’ frustrations have now found voice in the rallying cry of #NoXikontiriNoVote — a hashtag meaning that the communities withhold their votes until the longstanding promise of a tarred road materialises. Indeed, the road issue has emerged as a rallying point for residents to stand united in their demand for accountability from political leaders.

The small chance of hope brought with the visit of former Deputy President David Mabuza to Mahlathi and Ndindani villages in February 2019 soon died in the face of harsh realities. While the formation of a committee to address the D3810 road issue initially sparked optimism, it was quickly overshadowed by allegations of bribery and ineffective leadership. The presence of ANC-affiliated members in key positions within the previous committee that was elected by these five villages to oversee the process of getting a tar road for D3810 only served to deepen suspicions of political connections, further destroying trust within the community.

Service delivery failings on all fronts

In addition, the residents of Khakhala, Gawula, Mahlathi, Ndindani, and Hlomela face the daily challenge of accessing clean water. With municipal water systems failing to reach their remote locations, many people are forced to rely on temporary solutions, such as boreholes and underground springs. However, even these alternative sources come at a cost, with villagers often having to pay to access water from privately owned boreholes. For those unable to afford such expenses, the alternative is walking long journeys on foot to distant underground springs, where they must endure scorching temperatures and heavy containers to take water back to their homes.

Another member of the ‘No Road No Vote’ group said, “Corruption of local traditional leaders leveraging their positions to extort huge sums from contractors have exacerbated tensions and deepened mistrust in local governance structures”. Members of the group are angry about the recent allocation of funds by the Limpopo Provincial Government for vehicles to traditional leaders, rather than addressing critical challenges of infrastructure needs.

In the face of these tough challenges, the Limpopo Concern team continues to forge ahead in their quest for substantive change. Their recent efforts to organise a crucial meeting on 21 February 2024 in order to address the road issue, were met with disappointment as key stakeholders failed to honour their invitations. Frustrated by this lack of engagement, the team decided to take matters into their own hands.

The team launched protest actions to disrupt the electoral process in wards 18 and 19 until their demands are met. This basic mobilization stands as a testament to their unshakable commitment to effect clear change and to hold elected officials accountable for their actions.

Residents were hopeful when a tender announcement was made in December last year for the D3810 road by ANC Greater Giyani mayor and Sanral. However construction has yet to begin and scepticism is still there, with some questioning the timing of these developments against the backdrop of upcoming elections.

As the countdown to the 2024 elections continues, the residents of Khakhala, Gawula, Mahlathi, Ndindani, and Hlomela remain steadfast in their demand for transformative change. Their message is clear: no road, no vote. Until their voices are heard, and their needs addressed, they stand resolute in their quest to shape a brighter future for their villages and generations to come. DM

Israel Nkuna is a ward committee representative in Ward 19, a community activist, a human rights and social grants activist and a writer at Mahlathi village in Giyani, Limpopo.

Israel will be writing a monthly article about the 2024 elections, painting pictures in his villages and the entire Giyani. You can contact him at [email protected] or on WhatsApp: 082 433 8538.