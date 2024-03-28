Defend Truth

FOR WHOM THE BELL TOLLS

Government officially scraps disastrous e-toll system

Government officially scraps disastrous e-toll system
An e-toll gantry in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Daniel Born)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
28 Mar 2024
0

It’s finally official. Gauteng motorists can now breathe a sigh of relief following the government's official announcement and gazetting of its decision to scrap the disastrous Gauteng e-toll system, more than a decade after it was first launched.

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said stakeholders including Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had reached an agreement to delink the e-tolls from gantries on midnight of April 11, 2024. 

“This will effectively bring the urban e-tolling in Gauteng to an end. However, the ring roads that were part of the scheme shall remain the national roads,” she said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.  

For several years the Gauteng government has been under pressure from residents to scrap the system and, over the years, had made many false starts to putting an end to the system.

Key sticking points were the differences on issues related to the user-pay principle of debt related to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), past capital expenditure costs and yearly maintenance costs.  

Chikunga did not go into the specific details of these issues except to say, “parties agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to formalize alternative funding solutions for the GFIP debt repayment and deal with the backlog of maintenance and rehabilitation costs”.  

Sanral’s debt stood at more than R42-billion as of 31 December 2023. 

In a previous agreement, the Gauteng government had committed to paying 30% of the debt. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Inside the Gauteng government’s scramble to end the e-toll system 

Last month, during the annual budget for Gauteng’s sixth administration, Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the Gauteng government had approached financial institutions to raise money to settle 30% of the debt. 

It remains unclear whether the Gauteng government will be able to secure the funds it requires to pay for 30% of Sanral’s debt and the required annual R3-billion to maintain the 201km infrastructure in light of the province’s already stretched purse.

The disastrous system faced pushback from the business community, motorists and trade unions and also gave rise to the launch of civil society organisation, Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) in 2012 which legally challenged the scheme. 

On Thursday night, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage welcomed the government’s decision.  

“It has been a long road, but today we can officially celebrate the end of e-tolling in Gauteng,” said Duvenage.   

“Bad laws need to be treated in a manner that sends the government back to the drawing board, and one such avenue is civil disobedience. Fortunately, the general motoring public stood strong and collapsed the system,” Duvenage said.

Lesufi’s spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, suggested that the premier had been vindicated, having made multiple unfulfilled promises to scrap the system previously. 

“It’s really the fulfilment of a promise and commitment the premier made in February in the state of the province address. Now that the gazette has been passed, it means that officially in law, they have been discontinued.”  

E-toll roads in Gauteng make up one percent of Sanral’s national network. The Gauteng road network is in desperate need of restoration, which will be costly. 

According to Sanral, 85% of Gauteng’s roads are beyond their design life cycle and need significant investment into maintenance. Where funding for this exercise will come from remains a mystery.    

Once again, Chikunga’s statement was unclear on this. “Parties were unambiguous on the fact that the user-pay principle remains a government policy and commit to continually engage and work together to explore adequate and stable funding solutions for road construction, maintenance, and upgrade to support economic development.”

Chikunga added that stakeholders were unanimous that terms needed to be set in black and white on the MoA for the province to contribute to the backlog of maintenance and rehabilitation costs.   

One of the most pressing questions around the de-linking of e-tolls was whether motorists who had paid or continue to pay for the scheme will be reimbursed or not. Another question is what will happen to the gantries. Lesufi’s office has repeatedly insisted that they will be used as a crime-fighting tool.  

Last month, Sanral’s spokesperson Vusi Mona could neither confirm nor deny this. 

“The e-tolls infrastructure is a significant asset which is able to assist with improved mobility, road safety and other transport-related services on Gauteng’s freeways. Sanral is committed to working with all stakeholders in this regard,” he said.   

Chikunga echoed Lesufi’s sentiments. “Parties also emphasised the fact that the government was already far advanced with its plans to repurpose the e-toll infrastructure to improve mobility, road safety, and combat crime,” she said on Thursday. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes escalate — court hears about another charge
Maverick News

28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes escalate — court hears about another charge
Jacob Zuma not allowed to stand for election on May 29 – IEC
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma not allowed to stand for election on May 29 – IEC
Pay-gap disclosure: Old Mutual’s annual minimum salary is R180,000, CEO takes home R32.3-million
Business Maverick

Pay-gap disclosure: Old Mutual’s annual minimum salary is R180,000, CEO takes home R32.3-million
Intercape attacks — the ‘murderous’ taxi boss at the centre of the long-distance bus extortion saga
South Africa

Intercape attacks — the ‘murderous’ taxi boss at the centre of the long-distance bus extortion saga
Bounty ‘of R3m to take out’ attorney William Booth, Kinnear trial told
Maverick News

Bounty ‘of R3m to take out’ attorney William Booth, Kinnear trial told

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Maverick News

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Business Maverick

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Pay-gap disclosure: Old Mutual’s annual minimum salary is R180,000, CEO takes home R32.3-million
Business Maverick

Pay-gap disclosure: Old Mutual’s annual minimum salary is R180,000, CEO takes home R32.3-million
Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Maverick News

Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Bounty ‘of R3m to take out’ attorney William Booth, Kinnear trial told
Maverick News

Bounty ‘of R3m to take out’ attorney William Booth, Kinnear trial told

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.