Defend Truth

JOHANNESBURG WATER CRISIS

Embattled Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda finally releases water strategy

Embattled Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda finally releases water strategy
Residents of Dube and Meadowlands in Soweto seek alternative means of water supply on 18 March 2024 in Soweto. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Bheki C. Simelane
27 Mar 2024
0

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has unveiled a water security plan for ailing city systems despite having earlier denied that there was a crisis.

After denying that Johannesburg was grappling with a water crisis, Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Jack Sekwaila released the city’s water security plan at the Joburg Theatre on Tuesday.

It includes seven strategic responses and 67 action plans and was approved five months ago, on 31 October 2023.

“Recent water shortages faced by the citizens of Joburg serve as a stark reminder that water security is not a luxury but an imperative requiring concerted action,” said Gwamanda.

While the Johannesburg water crisis left many residents dry for weeks during March, Gwamanda’s spokesperson, in an interview with Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee, denied there was a water crisis in the city.

Speaking about the new strategy, mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “It is designed to confront challenges to the city’s urban water cycle while seizing opportunities to transform Johannesburg into a sustainable, resilient and adaptable city.”

The city said the seven strategic responses could be implemented simultaneously. They include:

  • Achieve equitable access to safe, reliable water services;
  • Achieve a coordinated good water government;
  • Proper management of the water systems;
  • Promote resilience and a sustainable urban water environment;
  • Secure supply of water;
  • Nurture a water-conscious society; and
  • Manage water demands and losses.

Ndamase did not respond to Daily Maverick’s request for details of the plan and it does not appear to have been published on the municipality’s website.

On Tuesday, Gwamanda acknowledged the escalating challenges posed by water scarcity, pollution and the “looming threat” of climate change.

“As your mayor and guardian of our city’s most precious asset – our water – I stand before you. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the availability and quality of this vital resource for generations to come.

“To this end, the city, in collaboration with various stakeholders, has developed a comprehensive water security strategy crucial for ensuring community wellbeing, economic prosperity and environmental health.

“This multifaceted approach demands collaboration, innovation and sustained investment across all sectors of society.”

joburg gwamanda water

People  fetch cooking and washing water in Protea, Soweto last week as the Joburg water crisis unfolded.(Photo: Bheki Simelane)

National Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu reportedly met Gwamanda and city officials last week after he asked the city earlier in March to present a plan to address infrastructure challenges and non-revenue water – water lost to leaks and theft or non-payment, currently sitting at 46.1%.

“We have set aside about R100-million for the electricity supply entity, City Power, to put alternative power supply infrastructure into key infrastructure that contributes to the water supply network,” Gwamanda said during the meeting last week.

Mchunu said, “It is clear that the city requires serious interventions and funding to deal with its water infrastructure renewal programme, and the department will work with Joburg Water in packaging some of their key infrastructure projects that require blended finance, including from the private sector.”

‘PR exercise’

WaterCAN senior manager Dr Ferrial Adam said that before releasing its water plan, the city should have devised a consultative strategy and engaged civil society and other stakeholders in the fight to protect water systems.

WaterCAN is an Outa initiative and describes itself as “a growing network of citizen science activists who are committed water guardians”.

“It is clear that the pressure they have been feeling from people on the ground has resulted in this PR exercise,” Adam said.

“Having a strategy is part of their responsibility in terms of water. There are many things in the strategy that should already be underway. So the event that they had may have been unnecessary. What is important is the way that they plan to track achievements. Strategies can be very broad, so it is the detail that we need to assess.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry

Gwamanda noted the need to explore alternative water sources, which Adam agreed was a crucial step.

“We must continue to explore the use of groundwater and water recycling and re-use to supplement the bulk supply we receive from Rand Water,” said Adam.

“The concern here is the use of groundwater. It is not being monitored well and I think that we are not giving it enough attention in Gauteng,” she added.

“Government must also commit to avoid wasting water and to fix leaks timeously. Joburg Water [should] provide timeframes to respond to failures. This should be a KPI [key performance indicator] and tracked monthly to show how response time has improved.

“In addition, the municipality must hold companies responsible for overuse and pollution.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Maverick News

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Maverick News

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Ramaphosa and Creecy defend controversial ‘biodiversity business’ plan
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and Creecy defend controversial ‘biodiversity business’ plan
Tony Heard — a journalist’s journalist, and one of the bravest men I have known
Op-eds

Tony Heard — a journalist’s journalist, and one of the bravest men I have known
Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Maverick News

Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Maverick News

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Maverick News

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
Maverick News

Joburg CBD is slowly shaking off its ‘hellhole’ status — thanks to the private sector
Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Maverick News

Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Good party replaces ex-Bok coach Peter de Villiers in W Cape legislature after sexual misconduct finding
Maverick News

Good party replaces ex-Bok coach Peter de Villiers in W Cape legislature after sexual misconduct finding

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.