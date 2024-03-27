After the Bell: WastePreneurs and the tricky business of public-private partnerships

The old plan was that the government would lead the country into a bright new future, directing the some-or-other department to adopt strict policies to do that-thing-over-there, while the-other-department would gather data on this-other-thing, and that-thing would be the responsibility of this-or-that-parastatal, which would be responsible for some-of-but-not-all-of-the- other-stuff. And it would all take place according to the plan.

And what was the plan? The plan was the National Development Plan (NDP), which was a blue-print for the “overarching vision” for Vision 2030. I’m not making this up. This is an actual press release issued in 2018 by Jeff Radebe, who was the minister of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the time. The talk then was about global “imperatives”, the “Africa Agenda”, and the UN “Sustainable Development Goals”.

Funny how often Capital Letters were used in those days to designate Important Things, which included Mandates and Medium-Term Strategic Framework, and the Nine-Point Plan. I’m not making that up either – a Nine-Point Plan (capitalised) actually made it into a press release.

Radebe, famously part of the SA Communist Party, despite his family being enormously rich and huge beneficiaries of mining BEE, loved this stuff. Communists tend to. The private sector was barely mentioned in his dictates and five-year plans. Doesn’t this language seem strange today? The idea that government would could or should “lead economic development” now engenders only guffaws, finger-pointing, and recriminations.

What’s the new plan? Partnerships. The outstanding contribution to politics of the administration of Cyril Ramaphosa is the idea that the public and private sectors should join hands to address, in a spirit of cooperation, the country’s not-so-small problems. So how is that going then?

The simple answer is not well. It could be that we are just in the early stages and that as things develop this new solution will start bearing fruit. It’s preferable to the old plan, which I could have told you was doomed from day one. The public and private sectors do have an intersection of interests – the both want the economy to grow – and that seems like at least a potential basis for the new plan.

But it’s much more complicated than you might think. As an example, I present to you the important issue of the Pirates Waste Reclaimers. This is not a crucial problem that will bring down governments, but I think it is a good illustration of the cacophony of interests that are at play when government and the private sector do try to intersect usefully.

What happened here is that the members of the Pirates Club in Greenside, Johannesburg, solid middle-class suburb – had the idea of starting a social enterprise effort with waste pickers. About eight years ago, a separate organisation called WastePreneurs was initiated and the famous Pirates Sports Club allowed the organisation to use a portion of its grounds for its work. It helped that the city-designated Greenside Pickitup waste disposal area was alongside the Pirates Club.

The effort has been a fantastic success. It has also just been closed down, but more on that later. About 100 WastePreneurs scour the waste in the suburbs and separate out what is reusable. It’s all weighed and the WastePreneurs are compensated for their effort based on its weight at the Pikitup site. Pirates help by providing waste cages, trolleys, ablution facilities, and so on.

The Johannesburg City Council initially loved the idea and an “addendum” was signed by the city to support WastePreneurs. Soon, the Pirates project became a pilot project for other areas around Johannesburg. Until two weeks ago, the Pirates WastePreneurs initiative removed close to 70 tons of waste every month – including non-recyclable material. It’s just incredible. The effort now has a few full-time staff members and some of the WastePreneurs have actually found permanent jobs with waste companies.

This all took place after the DA-led coalition took over the Johannesburg City Council in 2016. Now, of course, we are back to an ANC-led coalition, which somewhat ironically has sided with the very nimby local residents’ association to close down the initiative. The problem is that just opposite the Pikitup site, across Victory Road, is a large open area, where some of the WastePreneurs (and others, one presumes), have set up shacks. The good residents of Greenside and Parkhurst have been very happy up till now with the project, but what they don’t want is a huge squatter camp suddenly cropping up as it has just down the spruit at the Field and Study Centre.

There is another thing. The land opposite Pirates, called the Old Bowls Club, where the squatters are now living has been handed out in a tender just this week to a group that includes BEE development company Nthoese Development for a mixed-use development with a total anticipated investment value of R100 million. Steve Jourdan of the Adopt-a-Project initiative, which runs the initiative, told me that the club would actually like the Old Bowls Club to be developed, but the city needs to do its job too and find accommodation for the people.

Are the closing of WastePreneurs and the Old Bowls Club tender linked? We don’t know, but it does signify a different philosophy of intersection between public and private sectors. The old system under the DA council was based on a confluence of needs and opportunities. The ANC-controlled council has a new interpretation of the system, seeing public-private partnerships as the means by which the city sets BEE tenderpreneurs up in business.

And here we have the start of the new complexity because if this conundrum has an echo on a much larger scale, we need only look to SAA. The complication in public-private partnerships starts with government trying to effect its mandate and the private sector trying to make a profit. They need to be carefully structured and thought out by people on both sides who know what they are doing.

What you can’t have is the government ignoring the private-sector component by trying to pretend it’s still totally in charge, and/or the private sector riding rough-shod over public needs and claiming all the upside. I still get the feeling that in many cases, the government might be trying to win the war it lost during the government leadership phase by changing its strategy ever so slightly (and losing all the upper case letters) while the private sector is abusing the now much-weakened public sector.

Tricky. Tricky.

Good investing,

Tim Cohen