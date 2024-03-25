Defend Truth

Good party replaces ex-Bok coach Peter de Villiers in W Cape legislature after sexual misconduct finding

Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers. (Photo: Theo Jeptha / Gallo Images / Rapport)
By Suné Payne
25 Mar 2024
The Good party has terminated the membership of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers after a party disciplinary process into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Suzette Little, the Good party’s deputy secretary-general, was on Monday sworn in as the party’s sole representative in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

She replaced former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers, who was kicked out of the party after a formal process found him guilty of breaching its code of conduct and constitution.

Little — described as a “long-time ally” of Good leader Patricia de Lille — resigned as a City of Cape Town councillor in the much-publicised 2018 split between De Lille and the Democratic Alliance.

She joined De Lille’s party soon after it was formed and returned to the city council after the 2021 municipal elections, taking up one of Good’s 10 seats.

On Monday, the provincial legislature announced she had been sworn in by Speaker Daylin Mitchell. She will complete her term when new legislature members are sworn in after the 29 May general elections.  

On Monday, Good announced the termination of not only De Villiers’ party membership but also his removal as a member of the provincial legislature.

He had been a member of the legislature since May 2023. Before that, he was a Good councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality.

Good said its National Management Committee made the decision based on the outcome of a party disciplinary process, which found De Villiers guilty of breaching the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

On 31 January, the party received a formal complaint of sexual misconduct against De Villiers, made by another party member.

The party placed him on suspension on 2 February and said it was not a guilty finding, but reflected “the seriousness of the allegations”.

On 4 March, the party announced it had concluded an internal investigation and resolved to institute a formal hearing in accordance with its constitution. 

On Monday, the party said: “Good is a women-led party, with a constitution containing a set of values to which all members subscribe and account, irrespective of their positions.

“The Good constitution deals comprehensively and unequivocally with gender rights and sexual misconduct. The party is proud of its record of advocacy for the equal rights of women and girls and against the plague of gender-based violence in South Africa.” 

Last year, Western Cape Good representative Shaun August was kicked out of the party over a sex scandal involving a Good councillor.

On Monday, Daily Maverick attempted unsuccessfully for comment from De Villiers and/or his spokesperson. If comment is provided, it will be added to this report. DM

