Hermanus residents express anger and sympathy over Jooste’s death by suicide

Traces of blood were still at the spot where disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste ended his own life when Daily Maverick visited the area on the morning of Friday 22 March.

The spot is at Kwaaiwater beach in Hermanus, about 20 minutes walk from the Jooste compound. Before reaching the area, there were also blood droplets on the trail leading to the scene. This was where authorities would have carried his body to get him to the hospital.

Residents declined to speak on the record but shared contrasting views about the death.

“Any death is sad, but I wonder how he slept at night, after what he did,” said a resident who was jogging on the footpath above the spot where Jooste took his own life.

“I can tell you there is a feeling of resentment towards him in the area. There are a lot of unanswered questions, but we cannot change what happened.”

Another anonymous resident said the Jooste family maintained a low profile but “his arrogance did not go away. He was the most arrogant person we knew here. I do not think we imagined he would commit suicide, but it must have been tough for him and his family.”

Others said they felt sorry for the family.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine

Jooste allegedly shot himself at about 2.40pm on Thursday. Police said the 63-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival at a private hospital.

His death comes a day after he was informed that he had to pay a R475-million administrative penalty to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on or before Friday, 19 April 2024 — giving him a month to come up with the funds.

Until his death, the former Stellies old boy was stoic, maintaining in recent interviews with the FSCA that he was “unaware” of any financial irregularities.

Although Jooste attended FSCA interviews under notice and on dates arranged with his lawyers, his responses to most questions were not actual answers to the questions.

Back at the Jooste compound, Michael (Jooste’s son) was pacing up and down on a heated phone call. The compound, which covers more than two streets, was quiet, and there was no activity besides Michael in the garden. He did not respond when asked to speak to the media.

Outside the home of Steinhoff mastermind, Markus Jooste. So far, we have only seen his son, Michael inside the yard. pic.twitter.com/1UPgD575Y9 — Veve (@LudidiVelani) March 22, 2024

Residents were jogging past the compound and some pointed at it while having small conversations.

Neighbours said they did not hear anything until they saw ambulances in the area. No people were seen coming to pay their respects, or laying flowers outside the home.

Planned protest

The Land Party, a party that grew out of land access and housing protests in Zwelihle, Hermanus in 2018, had planned a protest action on 1 May 2024. The planned protest was for worker’s rights and they were going to make it to the Jooste compound.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Disgraced, Departed: The Financial Sector Conduct Authority case against Markus Jooste

“The passing saddened us,” said Kholiswa Ngqandana, Land Party member and PR councillor in the Overberg Municipality. “We were going to march to ask that he publicly apologise and tell us when he is planning to pay back the pensioner’s money. The protest will go on as planned, but we will no longer come to his house as he is no more.”

Ngqandana said while Jooste was one of the rich people living in Hermanus, he never contributed to the poor. “Hermanus, like any other place in the Western Cape, has poor areas that are forgotten, but the people from these areas are used for their labour. The free houses from the government are in bad shape and not maintained. There are no services on the shacks we stay in since we occupied land in 2018.”

The Jooste family has not shared any public statements or made any comments, following the death. DM