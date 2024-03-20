Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule (second from left) with MK party members outside the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein.(Photo: Queenin Masuabi)

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party supporters waited all day in the scorching sun in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to hear from former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was at the Electoral Court sitting at the Supreme Court of Appeal, flanked by party founder Jabulani Khumalo and former minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and weekend special finance minister, Des van Rooyen.

Judges heard arguments about the party’s registration and whether it and the Electoral Commission of South Africa had flouted processes in recognising it.

Judgment was reserved.

Zuma then arrived at the area where the party’s supporters were singing, dancing and waving posters with his face on them. There was excitement as he stepped out of his car and made his way to a small stage which had been set up under a gazebo.

The former president was adamant that the party would win a two-thirds majority in the 29 May elections, replacing the ANC as the governing party.

“We are the legacy of our great-grandparents. When we take over the government we will bring it back to us and remove the evil ones from it. We will not give them anything. Do you understand? We will speak real politics after we’ve won the elections,” he told the crowd.

“Your presence here is important not only to us as MK but South Africans at large, because they know that their future is in the MK. At the moment, there are many political parties in existence, but how are they assisting us? What do they have to say about our lives?

“Even the ANC is mumbling [and unsure] and we don’t understand what it stands for… MK will change and fix the world, we will talk in detail when we finally take over because we will win the elections without a shadow of doubt,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: MK party argues ANC failed to oppose its registration before Jacob Zuma joined

Zuma also gave his supporters a brief background to the formation of uMkhonto Wesizwe, saying it does not necessarily belong to the ANC. He then explained that it was only fitting that they continue using the name because it represents what he stands for and his legacy.

“Back in the day, uMkhonto was a military wing, but it is now a political party, that is us. We cannot be a part of things we do not know, but only a part of what is known to us. Because we want freedom in its entirety, and to be the ones in charge (or in leadership).

“We cannot be led by people who cannot lead. I am thankful for the existence of uMkhonto Wesizwe which came out in numbers [today] because we must always be there to protect it,” he said.

Zuma felt confident that the courts would rule in favour of the MK party.

“The case was deliberated and concluded today, the judges then said they would not take a decision today, but they would let us know when they would make a ruling on the matter. We will listen to what they will have to say but we are confident in our truth, especially because the history of uMkhonto Wesizwe is well known, it is no secret,” he said.

ANC accuses MK party of spreading misinformation

During a briefing at Kaizer Sebothelo House after the court session, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula berated Zuma, saying his activities and those of the MK party are part of a strategy of the right-wing forces to bring the ANC below 50% of the vote.

“Jacob Zuma is telling the people that he was badly treated by the ANC. Nothing is further from the truth. The ANC became too ambivalent and accommodative of leaders whose ethical orientation was at odds with its own values. Renewal is setting the bar higher again to ensure that the ANC never, ever allows an individual leader to lower its ethical bar to be accommodative.

“Mr Zuma’s reference to the ANC as ‘the ANC of Ramaphosa’ was a cheap stunt to draw the president of the ANC into a personal tit-for-tat. He was effectively ignored.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: ANC demands Zuma’s MK party take the spear in ‘unlawful’ registration spat before Electoral Court

He slammed the MK party for spreading misinformation about the governing party:

“This party is spreading the untruth that currently the ANC is supposedly controlled by white monopoly capital and foreign forces. This is the same narrative the Guptas hired Bell Pottinger to propagate and cause serious divisions in the movement and in society.

“The ANC has adopted very principled positions on major issues here at home and abroad, and this has pitted our movement against right-wing forces globally and domestically.”

Mbalula was in court, sitting alongside the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu and head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli.

The ruling party has another case against the MK party. This matter, regarding the trademark of the name uMkhonto weSizwe, will be heard on 27 March in the Durban High Court. DM