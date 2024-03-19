Maverick Citizen

HIGH AND DRY

Shared gumboots, paint buckets and a long walk — how Eastern Cape women collect water

Shared gumboots, paint buckets and a long walk — how Eastern Cape women collect water
Elderly women in Chwebeni Village have to brave a narrow path daily to collect water from a source shared with cattle, 15 March 2024. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Estelle Ellis
19 Mar 2024
0

Twenty years ago, the hope for potable water in villages near Port St Johns was sky-high after the municipality provided communal taps — but for the past seven years, the taps have been bone dry.

In Chwebeni village outside Port St Johns in Eastern Cape, children have started developing red rashes and are losing their hair, conditions their mothers and grandmothers say are linked to the water the children have to drink and wash in.

The village’s women, some elderly, collect the water daily, navigating a narrow path down a steep hill carrying old paint and oil buckets and a pair of gumboots they share.

There is a stench at the water hole they share with cattle and pigs and the ground is slippery with dung. One woman, wearing the shared gumboots, fills everyone’s buckets before slipping off the boots, and then the group, buckets on their heads, slowly start their walk back to the village.

“We are very worried about the water,” said Nosalathiso Phetshana, the vice-chairperson of the Chwebeni Community Development Forum. “There is no other water we can use.”

She said they had tried to raise the health condition of the children with authorities but to no avail.

Chwebeni Village,Eastern Cape. Water scarcity in Chwebeni Village. 15 March 2024. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

This is what the water consumed by Chwebeni residents looks like. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Read more in Daily Maverick: Water crisis in Eastern Cape villages points to general collapse of municipalities across the country 

Anke Hannemann, a vet from Germany who lives in the area, said the water situation was worrying. “I have seen the children covered in a red rash and their hair falling out. It is not only this village. All the villages around here are affected.”

When asked why the taps in Chwebeni had run dry, the OR Tambo District Municipality claimed that illegal connections had “destroyed the water distribution system”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Poverty-stricken Port St Johns gogo dead at 91 after endless wait for housing, service delivery

Municipal spokesperson Zimkhita Macingwane said Chwebeni was at the “dead end” of the Port St Johns reticulation system.

“The treatment plant can no longer meet the demand due to rapid expansion that took place in the urban area,” she said.

She said the taps were installed in 2004 but had run dry because of “high demand, ageing infrastructure and illegal connections”.

Chwebeni Village,Eastern Cape. Water scarcity in Chwebeni Village. 15 March 2024 (photo Deon Ferreira)

An elderly women in the village collects water, 15 March 2024. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Missing borehole

Last year, during a visit by the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development, a briefing document proudly claimed that a borehole provided water to Chwebeni and its surrounding villages.

When asked to pinpoint the borehole’s location, Macingwane said the municipality was “in the process of drilling a new borehole” to augment water provision.

She said they had resorted to water rationing and were sending water tankers to augment the supply in the village.  

She said the municipality was unaware of waterborne diseases in the community.

The Cwebeni Community Development Forum and the local school’s principal, Zuzekile Duna, have written to the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers for assistance, offering the school’s property as a good space for a community borehole.

The community development forum said that pigs were also drinking from their water source, the water “has diseases” and that adults and children were getting skin rashes and stomach aches from it.

The school has close to 800 learners, who use four pit toilets, as a newly built ablution facility cannot be opened because of the water problems.

“For over seven years, our whole community has suffered because we don’t have clean water,” Duna wrote.

“Every day, we face the challenge of getting water from dirty sources, mostly the same water that animals drink from. This dirty water makes our children and community sick with diseases and viruses.

“Without clean water, daily tasks like cooking, bathing and growing food in our gardens are very difficult. A borehole would make a big difference to us. It will greatly improve life for thousands of people in our community.”

Chwebeni Village,Eastern Cape. Water scarcity in Chwebeni Village. 15 March 2024 (photo Deon Ferreira)

An elderly woman makes her way home after collecting water, 15 March 2024. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

‘Action plans’

Dr Eileen Carter from the South African Human Rights Commission said her commissioners had seen the water source at Chwebeni, and a meeting was held last week with the community.

The meeting was attended by the Department of Social Development, the Eastern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the local municipality, the Department of Home Affairs and the Eastern Cape Department of Health. 

“All parties committed to formulating action plans,” Carter said. “The water issue was discussed extensively, including groundwater concerns, treatment plant, water tankers, illegal connections … and several challenges relating to the locality of the community were highlighted. We will now receive and monitor the action plans. The complainants are aware of the way forward.”  

A series of emails provided to Daily Maverick, of communications from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), further highlights how chaotic the water situation in Chwebeni had become. 

A villager with discoloured water, 15 March 2024. Communal taps ran dry four years ago. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Read more in Daily Maverick: Villages suffer while bloated costs, contractor trouble halt Eastern Cape water project

In February, the DWS reported that all the “pipe breakages” that had prevented water from getting to Chwebeni and its neighbouring village, Bholani, had been fixed. However, because of load shedding, only minimal water was available.

A water truck was sent to Chwebeni, but the water was so dirty that the community could not drink it.

Next, the DWS reported that leaks in the distribution system were “depleting the water” before it reached the taps.

The email exchanges stressed that there were pipe bursts on the delivery line “every day”, which made it difficult for officials to provide a timeframe for when the water would be restored. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Maverick News

Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
SA faces serious human health risks if we continue discharging toxic sewage into waterways
Op-eds

SA faces serious human health risks if we continue discharging toxic sewage into waterways
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Maverick News

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again
Maverick News

Joburg mayor says there is no water crisis in city as Eikenhof pump station goes down again

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.