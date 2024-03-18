Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

FF+ manifesto — Cape Exit, guns and community councils

FF+ manifesto — Cape Exit, guns and community councils
Leader of the Freedom Front Plus, Dr Pieter Groenewald, at the party's election manifesto launch at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on 2 March 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
By Ferial Haffajee
18 Mar 2024
0

Predictably, because it has a largely white Afrikaans-speaking following, the Freedom Front Plus is deeply concerned about farm attacks and wants to abolish black economic empowerment and affirmative action. It also wants less government and more private sector involvement in running our lives.

The theme of the Freedom Front Plus manifesto is to “Stand up and Build” like the “pioneers” or early Afrikaans colonialists. The party supports a more muscular federal system and autonomy for community councils.

All about…

  • Freedom Front Plus wants a Cape Exit, autonomous community councils and guns.
  • The FF Plus manifesto’s theme is “Stand up and Build” like the “pioneers” or early Afrikaans colonialists.
  • The party supports a more muscular federal system, and autonomy for community councils.

Basic income, grants and social policy

  • Basic income (Blank).
  • Social aid grants are “justified” but FF Plus wants to “reduce dependence” on grants through “favourable economic conditions that promote financial independence”.

Climate change and the environment

  • Empower Green Scorpions.
  • Retire coal-fired power stations.
  • Upgrade sewage treatment plants and dumping sites.
  • Drainage nets on stormwater drainage pipes.
  • Ban canned lion hunts and cosmetic product testing on animals.

Crime and corruption

  • Focus on rural safety plan, to stop farm attacks and livestock theft.
  • Focus on drug trafficking and gangs.
  • Prosecutor-driven investigations.
  • Protect the rights of gun owners.
  • Make private spending on safety and security tax-deductible.

Economy

  • Free market.
  • Enable a fourth industrial revolution.
  • Privatise all state-owned enterprises.
  • End affirmative action (“the root cause of poor service delivery and black economic empowerment”).
  • Skin colour is not an indicator of disadvantage.
  • Increase VAT.
  • Visa regulations should be relaxed, to make travelling to South Africa (SA) easier.
  • Tax rebates for doing government work, such as repairing potholes or paying for security.

Education

  • Higher pay for teachers at poor schools.
  • Community-run schools and home schooling are encouraged.
  • Schools to be allowed to choose whether to be run by the government or by a community council.
  • Mother-tongue teaching – the party “condemns the creeping language imperialism of Anglophiles”.

Food

  • Return fishing quotas to communities; fix the Department of Fisheries.
  • Tariff protection for the agricultural sector; protect food security.
  • Property owners must make arable, fertile land.

Global policy

  • Self-interest and mutual respect are guiding principles.
  • Reinforce SA’s central role in Africa.
  • Support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Governance

  • Smaller, more agile government limited to defence, policing and justice – one minister per portfolio, no deputy ministers.
  • The rest of government should be run by autonomous community councils and the private sector – “authority should be exercised on the lowest, possible level”.
  • These councils should manage schools, old age and children’s homes, community institutions (for example museums and heritage sites).
  • Expand the definitions of community property associations.
  • Reduce the size of municipalities.
  • Public service should be a service provider rather than a job creator.
  • Supports a CapeXit (Cape exit) as “…registered voters in the Western Cape are afforded the opportunity to express a view on the path of self-determination” to take “to greater independence and decision-making about their future”.

Health

  • Encourage and enshrine public-private healthcare delivery systems.
  • Focus on preventive primary healthcare.
  • Stop over-regulation of medical aids.

Jobs 

  • A deregulated labour market.
  • Abolish transformation targets, and focus on development.

Land

  • Amend the Expropriation Amendment bill, which sets out how to expropriate land without compensation; place the right to confiscate with the High Courts.
  • Immediately redistribute state-owned land and implement a “willing seller, willing buyer” policy after that.
  • Protect private property rights.

Migration

  • Restore border control.

National Health Insurance (NHI)

  • Abolish plans for NHI.

Power cuts

  • Rapid transition to renewable energy – tax incentives and zero-rated solar panels.
  • Unbundle Eskom over the medium to long term, and privatise.
  • Incentives for solar installations.

Reality check

  • The Freedom Front Plus is going to be an outlier in the 29 May election because its policies and clear-eyed focus on a specific constituency are tried and tested.
  • But the jury is out on whether its manifesto, with its philosophy of own affairs, a “Cape exit”, and rights (Read for white and some coloured people. Ed), is in keeping with the Constitutional imperatives of a unitary state built on the principles of social justice.

What’s good?

  • The environmental section, and proposals about living multilingualism are promising.
  • We particularly like the tax rebates for us doing the government’s work, such as fixing potholes. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM 168 front page

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Maverick News

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
South Africa

BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
‘The Firm’ grip of the 28s – from Colin Stanfield to fresh suspicions shaping SA’s drug scene
DM168

‘The Firm’ grip of the 28s – from Colin Stanfield to fresh suspicions shaping SA’s drug scene
The fight over Safair and SAA: Airline ownership disputes stalk SA aviation industry
DM168

The fight over Safair and SAA: Airline ownership disputes stalk SA aviation industry
SA Hockey teams withdraw from Africa Games over critical pitch safety concerns
Maverick News

SA Hockey teams withdraw from Africa Games over critical pitch safety concerns

TOP READS IN SECTION

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Maverick News

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Countdown to May 29 polls - SA's political contest heats up after some parties cast doubt on IEC
Maverick News

Countdown to May 29 polls – SA's political contest heats up after some parties cast doubt on IEC
SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Maverick News

SA gets a glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter coalition post the May elections and it's not pretty
Rassie hits the reset button — here’s how Springboks will find their North Star to 2027
Maverick News

Rassie hits the reset button — here’s how Springboks will find their North Star to 2027
‘ANC will still be in charge,’ says Ramaphosa on KZN campaign trail
Maverick News

‘ANC will still be in charge,’ says Ramaphosa on KZN campaign trail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.