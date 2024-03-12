South African football is stacked with talent. Kaizer Chiefs has Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi. However, the duo’s progress has been hampered by the struggles of their club.

Mamelodi Sundowns has Siyabonga Mabena, who was born in 2007. His chances have been limited due to the plethora of stars that the Tshwane side possesses.

At relegation-threatened Cape Town Spurs there are players such as Luke Baartman, who caught the eyes of many before suffering a long-term injury.

However, these five players under the age of 23 that Daily Maverick has chosen have been consistently outstanding for the clubs.

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

It’s just under a year since Sharpeville-born winger Relebohile Mofokeng made his senior debut for Orlando Pirates. Before that, the Bucs had placed the youngster (who was born in October 2004) in their reserve team so he could assimilate appropriately.

It didn’t take the School of Excellence academy product long to adjust to the environment. Following some impressive displays in the DStv Diski Challenge, he was invited to train with the senior side. He would make his senior debut towards the end of the 2022/2023 campaign.

This season the teenager has firmly established himself as a key component for the Sea Robbers’ coach, Jose Riveiro. He has made 16 league appearances for Pirates this campaign, with a large chunk of those coming from the start.

Mofokeng has also firmly established himself as a firm fan favourite during his short senior career. Despite this attention on him, he has remained humble and focused.

“He’s a talented player, he understands football very well, he needs to improve and he’s a young player. He still needs to understand some other things that are related to the game,” Riveiro has said of his starlet.

Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)

There’s no better way to announce your arrival onto South Africa’s senior football scene than with a player-of-the-match performance on debut. That’s what SuperSport United’s 18-year-old midfielder Shandre Campbell did back in August 2023.

Since that game against Richards Bay, the SuperSport youth academy product has become a major part of the good things that happen within Gavin Hunt’s team. Even on occasions when he is not directly involved.

From 20 games played in all competitions, Campbell (who can play on either wing, as well as centrally) has scored three goals and assisted a further four to keep Matsatsantsa in contention for second spot.

The ease with which he has adjusted to senior football after an impressive DStv Diski Challenge showing last season (which saw him nominated for the player of the season in the reserve league) has raised questions about how long SuperSport can hold onto the exciting youngster. Though they would rather sell him to an international club, as opposed to a local rival.

Jaedin Rhodes (Cape Town City)

Another product of his club’s youth system, Rhodes is one of the most trusted soldiers by Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler. That’s largely from his versatility, over and above his outstanding football IQ.

A highly creative player, who also has the potential to score more goals than the four he has managed this season; the 20-year-old has featured in all but one of City’s league matches this season.

Rhodes, who counts Brazilian Neymar and tennis star Rafa Nadal as some of his favourites in sports, is City’s reigning young player of the season following an impressive 2022/2023 season.

So outstanding was he last time out that the Capetonians hastily moved to secure his services long-term as they offered him a new deal before the start of the current season.

He is not the only youngster that City boasts in their ranks though. They also possess the likes of Luke Daniels, Taahir Goedeman and the highly-rated prospect Luphumlo Sifumba.

Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch)

Central midfielder Jayden Adams has been a constant for Stellenbosch this season. The 22-year-old has featured in almost every game for Stellies. Despite often taking up the role of a deep-lying playmaker, he has contributed three goals and two assists so far this campaign.

He even made the cut for Bafana Bafana’s memorable Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) adventure, with national team coach Hugo Broos saying he has similar attributes to the irreplaceable Themba Zwane. Which was a huge compliment considering all that Zwane has achieved in the local game.

His club coach Steve Barker shared that Adams’ Afcon participation will only boost the stocks of the midfielder.

“Having the opportunity to rub shoulders with players who play in the top European leagues will have been invaluable. And being part of the team that went on to win the bronze medal must have been really special for him,” Barker said.

Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City)

The results for Polokwane City since their return to the South African topflight have been indifferent. To date, they are on six wins, just as many draws and seven defeats from their 19 games.

Nonetheless, the club’s Bafana Bafana midfielder Oswin Appollis (22) has been a shining light for the Limpopo-based team. Owing to his performances (five goals and three assists) in Polokwane, it is unlikely he will stay with Rise and Shine too long.

He has already shown his willingness to switch environments in the past. The Capetonian started his youth career with Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs), then he made a switch to SuperSport’s youth structure. Before making a handful of appearances for the senior side. Prior to moving to Polokwane, he was with second-tier outfit Pretoria Callies. DM