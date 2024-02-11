Sport

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

Brave Bafana win Afcon battle for bronze as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saves the day

Brave Bafana win Afcon battle for bronze as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saves the day
Ronwen Williams of South Africa saves a penalty kick during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match between South Africa and DR Congo at State Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 February 2024. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)
By Yanga Sibembe
11 Feb 2024
0

Bafana Bafana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 6-5 on penalties to claim their second bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations. Ronwen Williams was the hero once again.

In a match that was a decent appetiser for the final of the what has been an enthralling Africa Cup of Nations, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo could not be separated as their third-place playoff ended 0-0 at the Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday.

The battle for bronze ultimately went to penalties, straight after the 90 minutes with no extra time being played. Bafana Bafana emerged 6-5 winners, thanks to more penalty-saving heroics from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. The skipper made two saves during the shootout to help South Africa clinch its second bronze medal at Afcon.

Silas Mvumpa Katompa of DR Congo challenged by Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau of South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match between South Africa and DR Congo at State Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 February 2024. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match between South Africa and DR Congo at State Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 February 2024. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Meschack Elia of DR Congo challenged by Nkosinathi Sibisi of South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match between South Africa and DR Congo at State Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 February 2024. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Joris Kayembe (right) of DR Congo and Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the third-place match between South Africa and DR Congo at State Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 February 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / LEGNAN KOULA)

Great sparring

The encounter was entertaining, with the only thing missing from the beautiful sequences of play being goals. Both Bafana Bafana and the Leopards were guilty of overly intricate play in the final third. Each country’s players seemed intent on shepherding the ball into the net instead of taking a shot.

Though the defences of each team also stood resolute when called upon, quelling the respective attacks as the opening goal remained elusive. 

However, as the clock ticked on, it was DR Congo that looked more likely to score. If only the central African nation was not so wasteful on occasions they breached the Bafana Bafana backline.

The South Africans looked increasingly jaded, with two instances of playing over 120 minutes of football catching up to Hugo Broos’ men. Their quarterfinal win against Cape Verde was decided on penalties after overtime, as was their semifinal loss to Nigeria. This seemed to have taken its on toll on the South African men.    

So, it was probably to their benefit that the bronze match does not feature extra time. Instead, the action went straight to spotkicks, saving the tiring Bafana Bafana from another 30 minutes of being stretched by the Leopards.

After midfielder Teboho Mokoena had missed the opening spotkick for South Africa, his teammates were clinical. Then Williams made a save. And another. Sealing the win for South Africa.

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa, reacts during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match between South Africa and DR Congo at State Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 10 February 2024. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Bright future

South Africa was one of the surprises of the Ivory Coast-hosted tournament. As a result, team coach Broos confirmed that there had already been enquiries for some of the players who had impressed throughout Bafana Bafana’s run to a first Afcon semifinal in 24 years.

Broos did not name the players who had garnered attention. However, players such as Mokoena, skipper-goalkeeper Williams and Themba Zwane had exceptional individual campaigns, though age may be a hindrance for the latter two, who are both over 30.

Mokoena’s partner in the midfield, Sphephelo Sithole, is already based in Europe. He currently dons the colours of Portuguese second division outfit CD Tondela. The club may struggle to keep hold of the 24-year-old after his powerful displays in Ivory Coast.

“I’m very happy that we’ve played an Afcon like this and that we also showed that South Africa has good players. Even European teams are interested [in our players now],” Broos said prior to the battle for bronze.

“That means that we did very well and those players showed that they can play at a higher level than what the championship is in South Africa,” stated the 71-year-old Belgian.

“We are a good team now. So, that means we don’t need to have fear any more when we are playing big African countries. We are good and we have to believe in that.”

Certainly, the South Africans walk away from this tournament a completely different side to the one that entered it one month ago. They are a team oozing self-belief. A team with personality. More importantly, they have a wonderful foundation to build on ahead of the next edition of Afcon in 2025, as well as the Fifa World Cup in 2026. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘SA’s law enforcement is restored’ – uhm, ok, but Cyril Ramaphosa avoids glaring problems 
Maverick News

‘SA’s law enforcement is restored’ – uhm, ok, but Cyril Ramaphosa avoids glaring problems 
New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Maverick News

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
Africa

Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech

TOP READS IN SECTION

Five key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Five key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
‘A campaign speech that went wrong’ — opposition lays into Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

‘A campaign speech that went wrong’ — opposition lays into Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Ramaphosa’s electioneering and listicles of government achievements leave opposition cold
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s electioneering and listicles of government achievements leave opposition cold
‘SA’s law enforcement is restored’ – uhm, ok, but Cyril Ramaphosa avoids glaring problems 
Maverick News

‘SA’s law enforcement is restored’ – uhm, ok, but Cyril Ramaphosa avoids glaring problems 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options