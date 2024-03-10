South Africa

MEDIA MONITORING OP-ED

There is a need for more nuanced reporting on sex work and sex workers

There is a need for more nuanced reporting on sex work and sex workers
Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Task Force protesters during a march from Hanover Street to the Slave Lodge in Cape Town on 11 August 2022. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)
By Azola Dayile and S’lindile Khumalo
10 Mar 2024
0

How journalists and media practitioners report on sex work is a powerful tool in shaping public discourse and informing how we understand concepts and social norms.

This past Friday, 8 March marked International Women’s Day, commemorated annually to celebrate the achievements of women of the past and present, as well as to highlight the challenges women continue to face while striving towards justice and equality. 

Additionally, International Sex Workers’ Rights Day was held the previous week on 3 March, signalling the month of March as perhaps the most opportune time to critically reflect on prevailing narratives on sex work in the South African media context. How journalists and media practitioners report on sex work is a powerful tool in shaping public discourse and informing how we understand concepts and social norms.

We appreciate that the topic of sex work is contentious, and often invokes feelings of disdain and discomfort, and questions of morality and agency. How social media platforms engage with sex workers also carries weight. 

In October, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and ALT Advisory prepared a discussion document, Navigating the Narratives: Sex Work, the Media, and Online Platforms, which explores this subject. The document aims to guide journalists reporting on sex work. Further, it explores emergent challenges regarding sex work which takes place online, proposing considerations for social media platforms. 

In January, MMA made submissions to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls regarding harmful media practices as potential drivers of violence against sex workers. Some key takeaways are discussed below.

First, there is a need for more nuanced reporting on sex work and sex workers. In the South African news cycle, rarely are we made aware of stories that go beyond the known and/or stereotypical portrayal of sex workers as abused and exploited victims without agency, depriving them of opportunities to put forward their perspectives.

Lamenting the scarcity of considered reportage on sex work, Megan Lessing of Sweat pointed out that media reports on sex work in South Africa are rarely empowering. Instead, such stories generally relate to violence that has been perpetuated against sex workers and whether criminalisation is the appropriate governance model.

The Press Code places a duty on the media to ensure that the stories they produce are reported truthfully, accurately, and fairly. Further, the media is called to “…present news in context and a balanced manner, without any intentional or negligent departure from the facts whether by distortion, exaggeration or misrepresentation, material omissions, or summarisation.” 

Reporting from varying angles and the inclusion of diverse voices are useful ways to counter commonly held misconceptions and misinformation.

Second, the conflation between sex work, human trafficking and child sexual exploitation (CSE) is harmful. Sex work does not refer to persons under the age of 18 or the non-voluntary selling of sex or human trafficking for sexual exploitation. 

The failure to distinguish sex work from human trafficking perpetuates misnomers and, importantly, disregards an inquiry into consent, which is contrary to feminist understandings of sexual violence. 

Of course, articles concerning children require a higher degree of precaution. Where reportage pertains to CSE, the “best interests of the child” principle must always apply. Children must not be placed at risk of harm or reprisal. To the extent possible, the media ought to provide psychosocial support. Additionally, where the child’s personal information will not be adequately protected and there is no overriding public interest justification for publication, the story should be reported in general terms, if at all.

Last, when it comes to online sex work or platform sex work, a balance must be struck between content moderation and sexual expression. While content moderation, appropriately applied, fulfils a critical function — curbing harmful online behaviour and protecting, for example, children — it may also cause challenges to sex workers who engage digitally. 

Practices such as shadow-banning and the inconsistent enforcement of community guidelines foster a lack of transparency. Unsurprisingly, these practices disproportionally affect members of the LGBTQI+ community, people of colour, and plus-sized individuals. Accordingly, content moderation must be proportionate and rational, with accessible channels of recourse for users.

Although sex work in South Africa has not been decriminalised (and there is some uncertainty which has been created by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on this subject), sex workers’ stories must be shared in a way that upholds their constitutional rights to dignity, freedom of expression, association and privacy. 

Ways to enable this include sustained collaborative efforts between journalists, civil society organisations and other frontline organisations; the production of educational content which uses appropriate and neutral terminology (which is linked to attitudinal responses to sex work); and the framing of stories through an intersectional lens.

The discussion document is accessible here

MMA’s submissions to the special rapporteur are available on request. DM  

Azola Dayile is the programme manager for advocacy, litigation and lobbying at MMA. S’lindile Khumalo is a senior associate at Power and Associates and ALT Advisory.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma’s Zombies - the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
DM168

Zuma’s Zombies – the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
Inside the ANC debates about how to stay in power and keep those R2-million car allowances
Culture

Inside the ANC debates about how to stay in power and keep those R2-million car allowances
US is committed to deepening trade ties and investing in the South African economy
Op-eds

US is committed to deepening trade ties and investing in the South African economy
Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Maverick News

Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Nelson Mandela Bay metro closes Blue Flag beaches after mistaking ash for oil
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro closes Blue Flag beaches after mistaking ash for oil

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC’s Gigaba, Mahlobo, Kodwa, and Frolick recommended for parliamentary chop amid NEC objections
Maverick News

ANC’s Gigaba, Mahlobo, Kodwa, and Frolick recommended for parliamentary chop amid NEC objections
Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Maverick News

Joshlin’s mother, three others in dock, police ‘a step closer’ to finding her
Zuma’s Zombies - the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
DM168

Zuma’s Zombies – the sycophants who paid a high price for their blind political loyalty to Msholozi
Homemark admits its zappers' lights don’t kill mozzies
Business Maverick

Homemark admits its zappers' lights don’t kill mozzies
Money-washing machine: The hunt for Howie Baker’s billions
Maverick News

Money-washing machine: The hunt for Howie Baker’s billions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.