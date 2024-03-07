A small plant, a candle and a photo of missing Joshlin Smith at Diazville Primary School in Saldanha on 6 March 2024. The Grade 1 pupil was last seen on 19 February 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Theo Jeptha)

Racquel Chantel Smith, also known as Kelly, the mother of missing Joshlin (6), and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, are among four people who have been charged with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation, and kidnapping.

The two, along with co-accused Steveno van Rhyn and Phuma Sigaqa, appeared briefly in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has brought in one of its heavyweights, senior advocate Aradhana Heeramun, to handle the case.

The four accused appeared before Magistrate Theresa Posthma.

The charges read: “Count 1 trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation in that on or about 19 February 2024 to 5 March and at or near Tsitsiratsitsi, Middelpos, Saldanha, the accused, acting together and in the execution of furtherance of a common purpose, unlawfully and intentionally sold, delivered and exchanged Joshlin.”

On the kidnapping charges the State contends that on or about the same period the accused unlawfully and intentionally deprived Joshlin of her freedom of movement to such an extent that her true whereabouts are still unknown to the State.

Joshlin went missing on 19 February in Diazville, Saldanha. At the time, Joshlin’s mother said the last time she saw her daughter was when she left for work on 19 February at about 8am. She left the little girl with her boyfriend, Appollis. When she returned home at about 5pm, Joshlin was not there, she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Police scale down search for six-year-old Joslin Smith after a week with no leads.”

On Tuesday, 5 March, police continued their search for the missing child, moving to the Saldanha Bay refuse dump where officers sifted through more than 100,000 tonnes of rubbish.

One step closer

Following the court proceedings, Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen said they were one step closer to finding Joshlin or determining what happened to her.

“On Thursday, we noted the two particular charges in terms of human trafficking and kidnapping. We sincerely trust that the investigation will unfold in terms of what has happened to Joshlin, but we are still keeping hope alive, knowing that we want to outwardly find Joshlin,” he said.

Acting MEC for social development Nomafrench Mbombo told the media there were two other siblings (Joshlin’s mother’s children) with the families who are being cared for by the Department of Social Development.

“For me as a mother, Friday is International Women’s Day, and we are still dealing with this type of issue, so my appeal is that we be able to identify Joshlin and find out where she is. It doesn’t matter if it comes as a body; that’s all we want to do,” she said.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile, asked whether more arrests would be made, said: “Any possibility is possible as the investigation leads to more people being arrested, and if the investigation leads to that, we will do so.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Search for Joslin — police grill four ‘people of interest’ while officers, dog unit scour Saldanha rubbish dump

“At this stage we do not have a child. Our ultimate goal is to find the child so that we can get closure. As we pray we still want to find that child alive. We are making an appeal to everyone to assist us to find this child,” he said.

Patekile warned that anyone trying to interfere with the investigation will face the might of the law, saying that “there is a legislation in terms of the Cybercrime Act that a person can be charged for distributing false information, but that investigation is still ongoing”.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joshlin Smith condemned”

In court on Thursday, Patriotic Alliance TikTok influencers were told to leave because they were not part of the media. However, after a long debate, Ashley Sauls, a PA TikTok political influencer was allowed to live record proceedings for TikTok.

The accused have indicated they will seek legal representation. The case has been remanded for bail information until 13 March. DM

Previously Daily Maverick had been using the missing girl’s first name Joslin, but has switched to the Joshlin, as it appears on the charge sheet.