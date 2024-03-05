DM168

THE CONVERSATION

Human geography study shows how to fix apartheid legacy in SA universities 

Human geography study shows how to fix apartheid legacy in SA universities 
The study found Universities historically serving white students outperform others in research output, highlighting ongoing inequalities in funding and opportunities. (Graphics: Wikipedia; Pixabay; Vecteezy)
By Gijsbert Hoogendoorn, Daniel Hammett and Mukovhe Masutha
05 Mar 2024
0

A paper on outputs in human geography suggests that better-resourced universities could help poorer ones find funding and develop networks. 

Knowledge matters. It informs how we think about the world around us. It informs our decisions and government policies, supporting economic growth and development.

Knowledge is also power. Certain types of knowledge are given more value than others. This is driven by histories of privilege. In South Africa, apartheid looms large in debates about how knowledge is produced. Though it formally ended 30 years ago, it still influences whose knowledge is considered “right” and whose is sidelined.

And this matters in everyday lives. For instance, health and medical research and instruction used to focus on white and male bodies. This has directly affected the provision and quality of healthcare.

Crucially, control over the production of knowledge provides political, economic and social power. This has real effects on education, healthcare, social policy and service delivery.

In a recent research paper, we studied how apartheid legacies continue to affect the work of universities in South Africa. In particular, we looked at the outputs of the discipline of human geography, which is our specialisation. It’s the study of how space and time influence economic, social, political and cultural actions.

We found that universities that were historically more advantaged — that is, they served mostly white students — continue to outpace the country’s other institutions in terms of research output. This was true for the quantity and quality of publication outputs in journal articles and academic books and chapters.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Legacy of apartheid still haunts pupils fighting for a decent education in South Africa, 30 years later

Our findings show that apartheid’s legacy continues to affect academic output. This suggests that not enough has been done to address inequalities regarding funding, and networking, and opportunities for international collaboration. It means that South Africa’s academic landscape continues to reflect the views of a privileged few.

We examined what drove these disparities and identified strategies to begin shifting the dial.

Historical background

The history of South African human geography as a discipline is inextricably linked with colonialism. It was heavily influenced by conservative religious ideas and notions of racial superiority.

And during the apartheid era, topics were deliberately studied with a notional “non-political” focus, or research was used to support apartheid legislation.

In the 1970s, some research began to emerge about how apartheid policies affected black communities. This was a first. Research had largely toed the apartheid government’s line and not focused on the deleterious effects of segregation and oppression.

But, overall, universities either served white or “non-white” students. White universities were well resourced whereas others were not.

After 1994, South Africa’s human geographers turned to policy-relevant work as the country embarked on building a democracy. They began to support post-apartheid priorities related to the economy, small business and spatial development.

The same dominant hierarchies

The transition from apartheid led to the opening of South African universities. The racial makeup of institutions began to change. And South African academics began re-engaging with global academia after isolationist apartheid policies were lifted and international boycotts ended.

However, clear resourcing differences and hierarchies remain between (historically) advantaged and disadvantaged institutions. Consequently, the discipline remains dominated by a handful of departments.

Their dominance is maintained by income generation (student fees, publication income, grants), networks — and prestige.

Our research shows that academics from historically disadvantaged institutions feel removed from these global and national networks.

We found a significant concentration of research outputs among a few (historically) advantaged institutions. This allows them to generate research income and mobilise international collaborations to fund larger projects.

This also allows academics to take on lighter teaching loads, and gives them more time to conduct and publish research.

International collaborators are drawn by these institutions’ reputations, histories and resources. It’s easier for academics to visit international universities and participate in international funding applications.

Such institutions are also able to support young human geography academics and encourage greater publication outputs in ways that underresourced and small departments struggle to match.

Human geographers at historically advantaged universities have mobilised international networks to appoint overseas academics to honorary positions. These moves boost the institutions’ publication outputs — and their income from government subsidies and incentives.

As one interviewee described it, the cycle of opportunity and prestige for historically advantaged institutions leaves historically black institutions always on the back foot — the playing ground is not levelled.

The way forward

These challenges could be addressed in several ways. One approach might be for more resourced universities to support historically disadvantaged institutions in developing contacts, networks and strategic policies to attract and appoint visiting research fellows.

This would open up opportunities for funding, which, ultimately, will lead to more research and knowledge being produced.

Many of our interviewees said that more collaboration was needed between historically advantaged and disadvantaged institutions. This should be encouraged.

Human geographers from historically disadvantaged universities must be consulted about what kinds of support they need, rather than ideas being imposed by those from well-resourced institutions.

Other priorities could include stronger mentoring for early- and mid-career staff. Training is crucial, too, to develop skills in journal and grant writing.

Even something as simple as institutions updating online staff profiles would be valuable. This helps to promote individuals’ research interests. It also supports network-building and collaborations.

Perhaps, most of all, there’s a need — as one interviewee told us — to push for difficult conversations about inequalities and shortcomings to “shed light on what is missing”.

Ultimately, commitment is required to realise a more ethical South African human geography. The government, universities and individual academics all have a role to play in fostering inclusion and collaboration that work beyond historical inequalities.

This will help to make the subdiscipline more robust and cutting-edge. And that’s ultimately beneficial to academics, students and the country at large. DM

First published by The Conversation.

Gijsbert Hoogendoorn is a professor in tourism geography at the University of Johannesburg; Daniel Hammett is a lecturer in development and political geography at the University of Sheffield in England; Mukovhe Masutha is a senior research fellow at the University of Johannesburg.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Maverick News

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Maverick News

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Maverick News

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo
Maverick News

Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo

TOP READS IN SECTION

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Maverick News

Showdown looms over ANC’s poll lists after Chief Justice Zondo enters the fray
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Maverick News

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Maverick News

Friendless in Fancourt — Billionaire Hasso Plattner ordered to reinstate three terminated golf course memberships
Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head
Maverick News

Party should never have put Zuma’s interests above its own, says ANC elections head
SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs
DM168

SA water polo coaches describe ‘absolute disaster’ as goals and dreams drown in clashes with swimming chiefs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.