Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS ANALYSIS

Parliament set for new presiding officers as it faces losing veteran MPs across the floor

Parliament set for new presiding officers as it faces losing veteran MPs across the floor
From left: Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais) | Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Tsenoli Lechesa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Lisa Hnatowicz) | DA MP Robert Alfred Lees. (Photo: RSA Parliament) | Former Minister of Communications Yunus Carrim. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
By Marianne Merten
29 Feb 2024
0

While the 8 March deadline looms for the finalisation of would-be public representatives for the 2024 elections, the National Assembly could get two new presiding officers as parliamentary benches lose veteran lawmakers.

That National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli is retiring from public political life come the elections after two terms in office, has been known since late 2023, but he publicly confirmed this in early February during an interview with SAfm. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula seemed to follow suit when she said, “it is time for me to hand over the baton to the younger ones”, just hours before the 8 February State of the Nation Address.

“I have no intentions of coming back to Parliament unless the ANC decides otherwise,” the Speaker told eNCA.

It’s a somewhat fudgy response that leaves the door open for a change of mind and does not exclude the possibility of, say, accepting another stint in the Cabinet, where Mapisa-Nqakula has worked for some two decades. The then defence minister was appointed National Assembly Speaker in the August 2021 Cabinet reshuffle.

As it stands right now, for the first time in 15 years, both the Speaker and the deputy post are set to need completely new incumbents simultaneously. The last time this happened was in 2009 when ANC MP Max Sisulu became Speaker and his fellow ANC MP, ex-Cape Town mayor Nomaindia Mfeketo, became deputy. 

Not fudgy about not returning to Parliament was veteran ANC parliamentarian Yunus Carrim, who from 2009 to 2014 was cooperative governance deputy minister and, for 10 months, communications minister.

“I’ve declined the nomination to go back to Parliament. Not that if you’re nominated, it means you’ll get elected. I wrote to the ANC expressing my appreciation for the opportunity given to me to serve, and also to the SACP [South African Communist Party]. I’ve been in Parliament for 30 years now and have to make way for younger comrades,” the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces finance committee wrote in an email response.

“I’ll continue to serve the ANC and, particularly the SACP, in other ways. Also, I want to be more active in progressive civil society organisations committed to economic and social transformation.”

Across the floor, politically speaking, DA MP Alf Lees is also not returning to Parliament after 15 years in the parliamentary benches.

He joined after the 2009 elections, and served on the Standing Committee on Finance and, most recently on Parliament’s spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

For the past eight years or so Lees has chased down SAA’s bailouts, business rescue and the national airliner’s 51% sale. In August 2017 he took the wind from under then finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s wings when he released a Cabinet memo on plans for a R10-billion bailout for the national airliner by selling the government’s Telkom shares.

“It is time to hang up the gloves,” Lees told Daily Maverick by phone.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has set 8 March as a hard deadline for political parties and independents to submit the names of the would-be public elected representatives. After administrative and verification processes, these names are published for objections for two days from 26 March. The final lists of would-be elected public representatives will be published on 10 April, according to the IEC elections timetable.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA’s polls timetable ‘cast in stone’, says IEC, urging parties to meet registration deadlines

Then no fudginess is left on who’s up for election to the National Assembly, or one of the nine provincial legislatures.

Definitely not on the governing ANC election candidates’ lists will be Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. In January her retirement plans emerged after she wrote to the ANC Luthuli House HQ to say she’s not available for nomination. The former health and home affairs minister served a four-year stint as African Union Commission chairperson from mid-2012 to mid-March 2017 before spending the remainder of 2017 campaigning for the presidency of the ANC for the radical economic transformation grouping. She lost by 179 votes to Cyril Ramaphosa, who in February 2018 went on to become the country’s President.

It remains to be seen if International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is on the ANC public reps candidates lists. “If I am nominated, I probably will stand,” she said right at the end of her international relations briefing on 31 January.

In ANC lore it is the branches that determine who makes it on to the elections candidates lists and in what spot. Pandor’s comment includes sufficient conditionalities so it wouldn’t be a surprise if, ultimately, she declines.

The lists will also show whether Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan bows out from public political life. In late 2022, word was he had wanted to retire, but was persuaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay on until the 2024 elections.

Traditionally the smaller parties represented in Parliament would ensure their leaders top the election candidates lists.

Once the election candidates’ names are finalised, it will also be clear how many independents will contest in what is a first for South African elections. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
Maverick News

Police top brass sit in at court as five suspects appear for murder of rapper AKA and Motsoane
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape
South Africa

Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape

TOP READS IN SECTION

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Africa

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Business Maverick

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.