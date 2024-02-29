Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

EXCLUSIVE — Amcu says new Labour Party registered, invites ‘progressive forces’, including other unions, to join

EXCLUSIVE — Amcu says new Labour Party registered, invites ‘progressive forces’, including other unions, to join
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa at an event marking the sixth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in Rustenburg on 16 August 2018. (Photo: Gallo Image / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)
By Ed Stoddard
29 Feb 2024
3

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union says it has registered a new Labour Party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa to contest the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The new Labour Party will officially launch on 6 March in Johannesburg at a venue to be confirmed, according to an invitation which Daily Maverick has seen. It says a media conference is scheduled for 7 March, and an Amcu official confirmed that details for that will soon be sent out. 

“We have received confirmation from the IEC that the Labour Party of South Africa (Labour) has been registered for the national and provincial elections of 2024. This is the culmination of a vision that has been shared by various civil society organisations and trade unions for many years – to establish a true people-focused political party that can oppose the increasingly neoliberal policies of most if not all of the current political parties on offer in South Africa,” the invitation says. 

Amcu

Sibanye Stillwater employees affiliated to Amcu and NUM protest at the mine’s stadium in Driefontein on 9 May 2022, reportedly demanding an increase of R1,000 per month. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)

“The registration of the Labour Party is a direct result of a resolution of the 2023 Special National Congress of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), following years of deliberation and discussion. However, it was decided that this will not be an Amcu party.” 

Asked to confirm registration by Daily Maverick, an IEC official said  they would revert as soon as possible.

Read more in Daily Maverick: 2024 elections

The invite goes on to quote the resolution: 

“That the… Labour Party shall seek to be a home for all progressive trade unions, civil society organisations and like-minded movements that share the same values and ethos.” 

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union members sing and dance during the fifth anniversary commemoration of the Marikana Massacre at Wonderkop in Rustenburg on 16 August 2017. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Masi Losi)

Amcu

President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union Joseph Mathunjwa addresses members at the Impala Rugby fields in Rustenburg on 16 January 2019. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Thapelo Morebudi)

The entrance of the Labour Party adds to a swelling electoral field that includes former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe party that could peel off voters from the governing ANC and the EFF.

The Labour Party, with its stated opposition to “neoliberal policies”, is clearly aiming far left. 

The agenda of the meeting will include items such as “Broad Ideological Points of Departure” and the “Interim Party Executive”, according to the invitation. 

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa for years professed a disinterest in entering the political fray but the firebrand trade unionist has often taken a stridently anti-ANC tone. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Michael Thomlinson says:
    29 February 2024 at 13:25

    Looks like the labour Unions have more money than sense. This has been tried before and failed dismally. One only has to look at how many workers are unionized in this sector to realize that the numbers do not add up and who else is going to vote for them?

  • D'Esprit Dan says:
    29 February 2024 at 13:35

    There are so many parties on the far left, they’ll get one vote each – from the party founder! Really, it’s becoming a bit of a joke, but I suppose given the sclerosis that has enveloped our politics for the last 15 or 20 years, it isn’t that surprising that everybody without a job, but with a soap box to stand on, is looking to join the parliamentary gravy train!

  • Frank Fettig says:
    29 February 2024 at 13:45

    More clowns joining the circus..

Top Reads This Hour

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Zuma's MK Party takes votes from ANC, EFF in Mpumalanga debut on back of strong KZN showing
Maverick News

Zuma's MK Party takes votes from ANC, EFF in Mpumalanga debut on back of strong KZN showing
Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape
Politics

Changing of the guard? Small parties snap at DA’s heels in Western Cape
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Maverick News

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Student and Youth photography shortlist

TOP READS IN SECTION

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Seven arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Maverick News

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
Maverick News

From Zuma to Tom Moyane’s nephew, the MK party is awash with controversy
SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms
Maverick News

SA has ‘four months’ to avoid a natural gas Day Zero as Sasol contract supply crisis looms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering 2024 banner

Daily Maverick has secured an esteemed speaker line-up...

to help make sense of Elections 2024.

Trevor Manuel, Prof Thuli Madonsela and Minister Ronald Lamola are among the latest panellists confirmed for Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

Join us, on Thurs 14 March 2024 at CTICC Cape Town or online wherever you are, for an event that will put the election in perspective.

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.