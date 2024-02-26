Defend Truth

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa's Minister responsible for Electricity. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
26 Feb 2024
Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa has set his eyes on the expansion of 14,000km of transmission lines in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape. The move would unlock at least 2,335MW of energy in the short-term.

South Africa was spared from about 600 hours less of load shedding between December 2023 and 16 February 2024, says Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.  

He was speaking during a media briefing on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in Pretoria on Monday — where he revealed that in the previous year, during the same period, the country experienced 1,801.25 hours which has since been decreased to 1,217.98 hours. 

“The reduction in the intensity and frequency of load shedding as well as the positive EAF (energy availability factor) trajectory are signs that there is some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet. The focus remains on sustaining this trajectory,” he said.   

The remarks came days after the power utility implemented continuous Stage 4 load shedding on Thursday, 22 February, following the loss of six generation units.  

Eskom rolling blackouts

Luyanda Makhathini uses a paraffin light while cooking during rolling blackouts at her home in Soweto. (Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko)

Three out of five

Ramokgopa said three out of five units at Kendal power station would  be back online by the end of Monday, 26 February 2024.  

On Sunday, Eskom announced that Stage 2 load shedding would remain in effect until 4pm on Monday, 26 February 2024. It had previously said Stage 3 would be implemented. The change was made possible by the recovery of its emergency reserves. 

“Having sufficiently replenished emergency reserves over the weekend, Stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented until Monday 16:00. (Previously communicated that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm today until 5am)”  

A total of 4,170MW of generating capacity was expected to be returned by Wednesday, the power utility said.  

Ramokgopa said the highest level of planned maintenance was performed between December 2023 and January 2024, reaching an average of 18% of the generation capacity.

“Although heightened maintenance negated the EAF, the deliberate spike in planned maintenance is aimed at improving the reliability of the generation fleet to deliver long-term benefits and ensure the security of energy supply,” he said. 

Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that the government was “confident that the worst is behind us and the end of load shedding is finally within reach.” 

Daily Maverick however has obtained a forecast of the electricity situation compiled by Eskom officials, in which they predict that it is set to be dire in 2024 and 2025.

During this period, South Africa is set to be between Stage 3, the best-case scenario, and Stage 6, the worst-case scenario.  

Read more in Daily Maverick:  Fact Check — Is it true that load shedding will end in 2024? 

In the next two weeks Ramokgopa said he would outline the plan for the work they have done on the grid expansion and accessing funding for the project. The minister has set his eyes on the expansion of the 14,000km of transmission lines in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape. The move would unlock at least 2,335 MW of energy in the short-term. DM

 

  • Middle aged Mike says:
    26 February 2024 at 14:14

    “Electricity generation is showing signs of ‘improvement’, says Ramokgopa”

    Ja boet. It is improving, one privately installed solar system at a time. Repeating this fools lip flappage is undignified for a publication like the Maverick.

  • Andre Bezuidenhout says:
    26 February 2024 at 14:45

    Something is wrong here – 14 000 kms in the EASTERN CAPE?
    That is the distance from Cape Town to Cairo AND half-way back!!!
    It will take at least 10 years to build!!!

  • Christopher Bedford says:
    26 February 2024 at 14:46

    Utterly pointless quoting numbers when we are sitting in Stage 2/3 shedding “until further notice” (which usually means “until we switch back to Stage 4 at short notice”). Actually, it’s utterly pointless quoting numbers at any time, since they are all the fabric of someone’s _futile_ imagination anyway.

