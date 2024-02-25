The ruling African National Congress (ANC) pulled out all the stops to fill Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium and paint the coastal city black, green and gold when it launched its 2024 general election manifesto on Saturday.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ANC manifesto promises ‘prescribed assets’, NHI in five years, 3.5m new state job opportunities

This was the ANC’s answer to critics who said the party — which has been cruising from one election victory to another for the past 30 years — will lose its majority in the upcoming elections.

Supporters came from the length and breadth of South Africa.

Buses began streaming into Durban from Friday night, ferrying many thousands of people.

Ahead of the manifesto launch, ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, campaigned across the province. In some places, they were confronted by members of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, which has been endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma.

The leaders entered the stadium on Saturday to huge applause from the large crowd.

In a clear reference to Zuma and the MK party, Ramaphosa said troublemakers had left the ANC, allowing the party to renew itself and reset, and it would now be able to make a social compact against crime and corruption.

“Our country has come a long way. We have made incredible strides and achieved so much. However, even after 30 years of freedom and democracy our journey towards creating the South Africa that our people truly desire is far from over. We still have many more hills to climb,” Ramaphosa said.

“In the 2024 elections, we will go beyond celebrating accomplishments and focus on the future. We will focus on six priorities which are critical to transform the economy:

Our jobs plan;

Building our industries to include an inclusive economy;

Tackling the high cost of living;

Investing in people;

Defending democracy and advancing freedom; and

Building a better Africa and world.”

He said people must give the ANC another mandate to correct the mistakes it had committed.

He promised that more than 2.5 million jobs would be created, social grants and other poverty relief programmes would be continued, health services would be improved and further jobs would be created through the re-industrialisation of the economy.

“This includes increasing support for small enterprises, entrepreneurs and cooperatives, especially in townships and villages, and providing an additional one million work opportunities.

“We will increase support for small enterprises, entrepreneurs and cooperatives, especially in townships and villages through our public procurement programmes with set-asides for women and youth, and our small business support programmes so that these businesses can provide one million work opportunities.”

The KZN branch of the ANC, which hosted the event, said more than 200,000 people descended on the city and the launch had been “a resounding success”.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said, “As we go to seek another mandate to govern, we know exactly what the ANC will offer to the people of this country and KZN in particular.”

ANC alliance partners were at the stadium in full force. Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi told journalists that she was concerned that the MK party was encroaching on ANC programmes and those of its alliance partners in KZN. She said the KZN wing of the South African Democratic Teachers Union had complained that MK leaders and supporters had threatened its leaders and members with violence.

‘Taking aim at the king? Don’t miss’

Sara Mojela, a member of the ANC Women’s League regional executive in Limpopo, said she had come to give support to her party and its leaders.

“Look around… the whole world is here. This clearly shows that the ANC is going to come back with a bigger majority. To all the opposition parties out there, if they aim at the king, the ANC, they must not miss. The ANC is a powerhouse that has its own challenges, but is still stronger than any other political party in South Africa,” she said.

Nkosinathi Puka, who was a member of Umkhonto WeSizwe’s Iron Platoon unit, said he and other members of the unit were there to show that “real members of MK” are still with the ANC.

“I don’t want to talk about other political parties. I want to talk about the ANC. As we are here, we are demonstrating that we have not left the organisation of OR Tambo,” he said.

Zakhele Ndlovu, a political analyst and senior politics lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said, “The huge crowds show that the ANC is still a force to be reckoned with, and is still able to mobilise its vast resources and structures to bring out crowds when necessary.”

He said that while the ANC might get below 50% in the general election, it would still govern “with the help of one or the other of the smaller parties.

“In KZN and Gauteng it will lose support and those two provinces will emerge with coalition governments. But in the other provinces, the ANC will still do very well. The ANC is slowly becoming a party that is popular in rural areas, but losing support in the urban areas.

“But all of this will be clear on the day of the elections when people go out to actually vote. Filling the stadium is one thing and getting votes is another. There are many people, especially in rural areas, who will not miss an opportunity to come to Durban for free at the expense of the ANC.

“Some of the people who were at the launch were teenagers and young, unemployed youth who are not registered to vote and if they are, it is not certain that they will vote for the ANC,” he said. DM