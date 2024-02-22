Fiery end to Green Point’s ‘Tent City’ as homeless evicted

Muriel Baard saves what she can after a fire breaks out at “Tent City” in Green Point during an eviction. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

On Tuesday, we reported how the community had been facing imminent eviction for weeks and how some people had chosen to relocate voluntarily. But many were not happy with the relocation offers and decided to stay put.

When GroundUp arrived at the scene we found some people sitting outside the camp with all their belongings. Some were still packing their things in boxes and suitcases.

At about 9.30am, a man with a megaphone, accompanied by law enforcement and police officers, said: “All of them out… We will demolish all these structures.”

Amid the ensuing chaos a woman’s bag was stolen outside the site by a passerby. Another woman was dragged from the camp by law enforcement officers. Some tents caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by fire and rescue vehicles, but not before people lost their belongings.

The people we spoke to told us they didn’t know where they were going to sleep now.

The City “promised us they were going to give us places, but now they are putting us out without giving us places”, said Muriel Baard, sitting outside the tennis courts with her belongings. “Now, I don’t know what’s going to happen. They are forcing us out.”

She was most worried that her Sassa documents and ID might be stolen.

She said she was homeless because there were problems at home.

On Tuesday we reported how Lourensa Manuel and her dog, Selah, were moved to the City’s Safe Space, but she didn’t stay there because she would have been forced to give up Selah.

“I’m very stressed out at the moment… I’ve no idea what I’m going to do. I’ve lost everything in this process.”

Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell (DA) told GroundUp the eviction was conducted in an “orderly process”. She said the sheriff had been at the site several times to inform people.

“A lot of the occupants had already left. The City remains on the scene to remove all the litter, debris and building materials. Social development were at the site as well,” said Jowell.

“There has been a long process of engagement. It’s unfortunate that it’s come to the point where the eviction had to be carried out. Every undertaking has been made to assist people off the street. We do hope that those offers, if they’re not already taken up, are now taken.”

City statement

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith released a statement on Thursday morning, saying the eviction was under way after “a roughly two-year legal process”.

“During this period Law Enforcement’s displaced people unit and the City’s social development officials engaged the illegal occupants on multiple occasions to offer them alternative accommodation.

“These offers of alternative accommodation are continuing today.

“The City is committed to clearing occupied public spaces across the Metropole. We are increasing our safe space footprint and adding resources to our displaced people unit within Law Enforcement.” DM