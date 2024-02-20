Business Maverick

QUARTERLY LABOUR FORCE SURVEY

Economic crisis — SA unemployment rate edges up to 32.1% in Q4 2023

Economic crisis — SA unemployment rate edges up to 32.1% in Q4 2023
Job losses in construction and agriculture sectors have offset gains in mining in South Africa. (Image: Rawpixel)
By Ed Stoddard
20 Feb 2024
0

South Africa’s unemployment rate edged up to 32.1% in the fourth quarter of last year from 31.9% in the previous quarter. Pointedly, after employment increased for eight consecutive quarters, the last three months of 2023 saw a net total of 22,000 jobs shed. And the number of unemployed South Africans has almost doubled in a decade.

The data, unveiled on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), may be the last Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) before the general elections. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) will no doubt point to the eight straight quarters of job growth that preceded the Q4 2023 read.

But the general trend has simply been woeful. In a presentation accompanying the data release, Stats SA said that the number of unemployed South Africans had swelled to 7.9 million in Q4 2023 from 4.8 million in Q4 2013 — an increase of over 80% over the course of a decade.

Let that sink in. A decade ago South Africa’s unemployment crisis was regarded as a tragedy when 4.8 million people were counted as unemployed. That number now stands at almost 8 million.

And over that period the proportion of those mired in long-term unemployment rose to 77.1% from 66.4%.

No amount of lipstick is going to make this pig presentable.

The number of people fortunate enough to have a job stands at 16.7 million, but that is out of a working-age population (between 15 and 64) of 41.0 million. The labour force itself stands at 24.6 million with 16.4 million people counted as “not economically active”.

And if the unemployment line keeps on growing, poverty and inequality are sure to rise. The economic crisis rooted mostly in a trifecta of woes — power, logistics and crime — dramatically adds to the other terrible trio of unemployment, poverty and glaring disparities of wealth, income and opportunity.

unemployment rate

The number of unemployed people in South Africa increased from 4.8 million in Q4:2013 to 7.9 million in Q4:2023. The proportion of those in long-term unemployment increased from 66.4% in Q4:2013 to 77.1% in Q4:2023. (Graph: Supplied)

Total employment decreased by 22,000 in Q4 2023 compared to Q3. The labour-intensive construction sector and agricultural sectors shed 108,000 jobs and 35,000 jobs respectively.

The mining sector added 37,000 jobs on a quarterly basis, but that trend seems unlikely to hold as platinum producers and those of other commodities embark on job cuts.

The expanded definition, which includes discouraged job seekers, was largely unchanged at 41.1%.

unemployment rate

There is little light at the end of this tunnel, not least because of Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on.

South Africa’s economy may have narrowly dodged a recession in Q4 2023 after contracting 0.2% in the previous three-month period on a quarterly basis, but no big rebound is seen.

Forecasts for South African economic growth for 2024 range from 1.0% to 1.5%, a pace that economists say cannot generate job creation on the scale that is required.

“Decimal changes to South Africa’s unemployment rate are reflective of a stagnant economy. Indeed, GDP in Q3 2023 was little changed from pre-pandemic levels (Q1 2020), indicating that the South African economy has not gone anywhere in the past three years — this is not expected to change in the near term,” Jee-A van der Linde, Senior Economist at Oxford Economics Africa, said in a commentary on the data.

“A lack of infrastructure investment over the years has limited economic growth potential, which means the economy is unable to produce enough jobs to satisfy demand.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Complete power grid failure - this is what it looks like — Ladismith case study
Maverick News

Complete power grid failure – this is what it looks like — Ladismith case study
Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town's stinking ship
Maverick News

Graphic: The Al Kuwait — a timeline of Cape Town's stinking ship
Free-roaming Rooisand wild horses in severe danger as habitat shrinks, traffic accidents rise
DM168

Free-roaming Rooisand wild horses in severe danger as habitat shrinks, traffic accidents rise

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Maverick News

Inside the stinking ship at Cape Town harbour carrying 19,000 cattle to the Middle East
Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Maverick News

Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes big stink and animal welfare beef
Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
Maverick News

Key questions remain but, more critically, where is Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me patent?
DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Maverick News

DA threatens court action as ANC requests more time to hand over cadre deployment documents
Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA
Maverick News

Banker-turned-presidential hopeful Roger Jardine proposes R500bn wealth and pensions tax to reconstruct SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider