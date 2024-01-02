From left: A crane operator loads a shipping container on to a truck at the Port of Durban, operated by Transnet in Durban, South Africa, on 28 October 2015. (Photo: Kevin Sutherland / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Shelley Christians | Gantry cranes sit above a ship in the container terminal at the Port of Durban, operated by Transnet on 28 October 2015. (Photo: Kevin Sutherland / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As investors and lenders doffed their working caps for the year in December, Transnet released financial results that showed that almost everything at the state-owned transport group went from bad to worse in recent months.

Transnet extended its money-losing streak as it released results on 22 December 2023, showing that the transport group recorded a financial loss of R1.6-billion during the six months ending September.

Transnet is important for South Africa’s economy because it is responsible for ferrying most of the iron ore and coal that the country produces and exports around the world. Transnet also has a major role in carrying freight and fuel around the country and helping importers land their goods at ports. When Transnet isn’t operating properly, many businesses and South Africa’s exports come to a standstill.

Transnet’s operations, mainly its freight rail network and ports, are in the doldrums in almost every regard.

Exporters are facing major problems in railing their goods to market and this can be seen at Transnet Freight Rail. This is the largest division at Transnet as it generated most (52%) of the R39.2-billion revenue that the state-owned entity (SOE) generated at a group level.

Transnet Freight Rail’s revenue, which is generated from the contracts it mainly has with the mining sector, increased by 8.1% to R20.2-billion. The increase in revenue is not a function of Transnet’s operational efficiency but an increase in tariffs it charges customers to rail their goods to markets.

Operationally, Transnet Freight Rail remained in a mess, with volumes continuing to decline, indicating that the SOE is transporting fewer goods via rail. Beyond mining goods, this division also rails steel, cement, agricultural products, and bulk liquids. Total volumes fell by 7.2% to 75.6 million tons (mt) compared with 81.5 mt in 2022.

There is so much to blame here: Transnet’s poor management of rail systems (hundreds of its locomotives, the heavy-haul ones that are supposed to pull the coal and iron ore wagons, stood idle and were unavailable for service), rail infrastructure being hit by cable theft and vandalism.

Volume declines were broadly seen in the mining sector, with exported iron ore (down 6.4% to 26.5 mt) and coal (down 10.7% to 23.4 mt). This is a declining trend that has been playing out for many years, making Transnet unreliable for exporters.

For instance, Transnet moved 56 mt of coal in 1996 on the coal rail line to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Coal volumes peaked in 2017 at 76 mt but fell to 72 mt in 2020. In 2021, volumes were down again to 58 mt and remained flat to 58.3 mt in 2022. Volumes declined further in 2023 to 48.7 mt.

Inefficiencies at ports

Ports operated by Transnet are equally a mess. Container volumes received and handled by Transnet’s port terminals declined by 1.8% during the six months ending September to reach 2.1 million TEUs. TEUs refer to 20-foot equivalent units, which is a measure of trade volumes at container ports.

Transnet ports are miles behind in terms of efficiency, container loading, and waiting times, and rapidly losing market share and investment attractiveness to more efficient port operators on the African continent.

To turn the situation around, the Transnet board and Cabinet have approved a much-vaunted logistics plan that sets out timelines for everything, including allowing private ­sector companies access to railway lines, setting up an independent manager of the rail network, rightsizing the network by closing down unprofitable lines and giving private operators concessions on ports and rail routes.

Transnet’s financial problems

Beyond operational problems, Transnet’s financial woes are also daunting. While much of the attention is on Eskom’s debt problems, Transnet has its own. It carries a debt of R128.9-billion in its financial books, consisting of short-term (R65-billion) and long-term borrowings (R63.8-billion).

The chances of it defaulting on debt repayments are increasing.

Underscoring Transnet’s heightened debt-default risk is its rolling cash interest cover, which is sitting at 1.9 times, a decline from 2.1 times a year ago. The interest cover measures the ability of a company to pay interest that is due on outstanding debt. And a decline in the interest cover — as has happened in Transnet’s case — means the SOE is burdened by debt expenses and its ability to meet interest payments might be questionable.

Some of Transnet’s lenders, which have given the company R48.8-billion spread across 18 outstanding loans, require it to have a cash interest cover of between 2 times and 2.5 times. Transnet cannot comply with this requirement (constituting a breach in loan terms) because its cover profile is 1.9 times — thus forcing it to inform its lenders and ask them for a pardon.

A default on debt repayments by Transnet would push other lenders to call for immediate loan repayments. When debt repayments are due, Transnet now takes the approach of asking lenders for reprieve and making payments at a later period, rather than settling the debt.

This has made lenders wary of providing more money to Transnet to fund its operations. Transnet is now able to defer debt repayments to a later period after the National Treasury provided it with a government guarantee of R47-billion.

Transnet can use the guarantee awarded by the government to secure new debt or roll over immediate repayments to a later date. Transnet will be able to draw down an immediate R22.8-billion from the government guarantee to deal with present challenges, including the settlement of maturing debt. DM