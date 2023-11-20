Business Maverick

SOE SOS

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies

Transnet’s financial crunch intensifies after losing millions in revenue due to Durban port inefficiencies
From left: A crane operator loads a shipping container on to a truck at the Port of Durban, operated by Transnet in Durban, South Africa, on 28 October 2015. (Photo: Kevin Sutherland / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Shelley Christians | Gantry cranes sit above a ship in the container terminal at the Port of Durban, operated by Transnet on 28 October 2015. (Photo: Kevin Sutherland / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ray Mahlaka
20 Nov 2023
0

Delays and congestion at the biggest port on South Africa’s east coast worsened from October this year, with Transnet blaming adverse weather conditions that contributed to its ageing port facilities deteriorating even further.

Transnet estimates that backlogs and delays in moving shipping containers through its key port in Durban have so far cost it at least R160-million in lost revenue, worsening the already dire financial situation of the state-owned transport group. 

At a briefing on Monday, Transnet provided an initial estimate of lost revenue as a result of the critical situation at the Durban port, which is vital for South Africa’s economy as it handles about 60% of the country’s container volumes/traffic. The port facilitates the import and export of vehicles, agricultural goods, minerals and general goods. 

Delays and congestion at the port worsened from October, with Transnet blaming adverse weather conditions in Durban for causing its aging port infrastructure (various grades of cranes) to break down even further. Some of these facilities have reached the end of their 15-year life cycle.

Earle Peters, the managing executive of Transnet Port Terminals (the division at Transnet that operates other ports in Richards Bay, Cape Town, Saldanha Bay, Gqeberha, East London and Mossel Bay), stressed that the situation at the port remains fluid and changes daily. 

The revenue loss in Durban threatens the financial stability of Transnet’s port operations, which remain profitable (generating a profit of R4-billion during its 2022/23 financial year) — unlike its lossmaking freight rail and engineering divisions.

Containers

The South African Association of Freight Forwarders, an industry body operating at the ports, estimates that nearly 71,000 containers are stuck on ships either in Durban harbour or waiting offshore.

Many of these containers carry goods that retailers hope to sell during the festive season, but time is running out. Some retailers have now resorted to using air freight to get their stock before Christmas.

October was a tough month for Transnet’s operations in Durban — especially at Pier 2 (the country’s busiest container terminal) — as it experienced “exceptionally windy and rainy” weather conditions, resulting in 159 hours of lost operational time. This resulted in more than 20 vessels waiting to enter the harbour, with delays averaging up to 18 days.

Transnet now hopes to clear the backlog by March next year at the latest.

Transnet’s container ports (mainly Durban and Cape Town) are among the world’s worst, scoring in the bottom 10 of the 348 ports ranked in the World Bank’s latest container port performance index. 

Transnet ports are rapidly losing market share and investment attractiveness to more efficient operators in other African coastal cities, including Djibouti, Maputo, Somalia and others.

New initiatives

To remedy the situation, various productivity initiatives are being pursued by Transnet, including redirecting vessels to other terminals at Durban port, including Pier 1, whose backlog is starting to ease. 

At Pier 1, the plan is to increase the number of containers handled from 1,200 to 1,500 per day by 31 December. At Pier 2, the idea is to ramp up the number of containers handled from 2,500 to 4,000 per day over three months, ending 29 February 2024. 

Transnet also plans to increase the productivity of its 7,600-strong port terminal workforce to clear backlogs in Durban by implementing a 12-hour work shift, with employees working four days on and four days off to “ensure fewer breaks and the continuation of work”.

This shift system was implemented on 1 April 2023 at the Pier 1 terminal and will come into effect on 1 December 2023 at the Pier 2 terminal.

To make Transnet ports competitive in the long term, acting group CEO Michelle Phillips said the company would upgrade its port equipment, including ship-to-shore cranes, ship loaders and unloaders, mobile harbour cranes, trailers and haulers. 

In doing so, Transnet plans to enter into long-term contracts with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – contracts of at least 10 years to “improve reliability and render the equipment more reliable”. 

The upgrade of equipment such as cranes started in April this year and will continue until August 2024. Orders for equipment have largely been placed with OEMs. 

“If we want the [Durban] port to be operating optimally, we need a new fleet and equipment. Otherwise, it is applying a band-aid on what we have. Now that we have placed the orders, the negotiations with the OEMs are for us to get equipment into the system urgently between 2024 and 2025,” said Phillips. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
World

Pro-Palestinian group’s threatened protest forces Woolies to withdraw its popular Israeli pearl couscous
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
Maverick News

University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations arrested for murder and attempted murder
SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
DM168

SA rugby might be a victim of the Boks’ success
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support

TOP READS IN SECTION

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
Maverick News

July '21 unrest — 65 in dock facing terrorism and other charges linked to deadly violence
New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
DM168

New DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers sets bar high, targets 60% electoral support
The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Maverick News

The Last Shark — documentary starkly illustrates decline of great whites in SA waters
Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Maverick News

Former Bok lock and class of 1995 alumnus Hannes Strydom dies in tragic car accident
Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody
Maverick News

Suspected activist murder mastermind dies while in police custody

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Free Forever

Register for free to continue reading.

We publish 100s of articles per week, all of them free. By registering, you’ll read what you want to read.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.