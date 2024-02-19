The Al Kuwait docked in the port of Cape Town. It it allegedly loaded with sheep and cattle and the SPCA has been sent to inspect after the vessel emitted a terrible smell on Monday 19 February, 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Capetonians and areas around the Central Business District (CBD), which include Greenpoint, Waterfront, Woodstock and further down to Observatory, woke up to a foul smell following the docking of a livestock carrier ship.

Initially, residents believed the stink was from the sewage pipes, which have been a pressing problem for the municipality. The stench became so severe that some companies let their staff go home for the day. A letter among many seen by Daily Maverick explained that the stink presented a health hazard, prompting the employees to leave early.

The livestock carrier ship, Al Kuwait, docked at Cape Town Harbour on Sunday night with 19,000 cattle, some of them reportedly dead. According to marine traffic tracker Vessel Finder, the ship had been at sea for the past eight days and was travelling from Brazil when it made an emergency landing at the Cape Town harbour.

An employee at the harbour said the ship docked for fuel; water; food for crew staff and animals; and medication for crew and animals.

The foul smell raised concerns for many residents on social media questioning why cattle could smell so bad. Some people as far as Langa said they could smell the stench.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) and Cape of Good Hope SPCA team including NSPCA Veterinary Consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, has been aboard the vessel since 10pm on Sunday, 18 February 2024, working with the cooperation of the captain, to assess the welfare of the animals.

“We have been in and out of the High Court on numerous occasions since 2019. The NSPCA and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is actively engaged on the Al Kuwait, a live export vessel currently docked at Cape Town Harbour,” reads a statement from NSPCA.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the noticeable stench emanating from the ship, reaching the city centre and surrounds. This smell is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent 2½ weeks on board, with a build-up of faeces and ammonia. The stench onboard is unimaginable, yet the animals face this every single day.

“We are extremely grateful for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, who has pulled out all the stops to assist the NSPCA in our inspection.

“We urge the public to consider the plight of these sentient beings, confined to cramped quarters with limited ventilation and hygiene, as we continue our efforts to ensure their well-being.”

Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Dr Zahid Badroodien, said the City’s Environmental Health has confirmed that the source of the smell across the city is a ship in the harbour.

“The ship arrived last night and is carrying cattle. According to the environmental health team, there is no health risk.”

Its final destination is Iran and it will make another stop at the East London harbour where thousands of sheep are to be loaded onboard.

Four Paws, a global animal welfare organisation for animals last year said the transporting of live animals by ship was a long and torturous journey as animals are shipped to their death in overseas slaughterhouses.

Initially Al Kuwait was scheduled to depart from Cape Town at 9pm on 19 February, 2024. However it is now due to to leave on Tuesday morning, according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), which on Monday afternoon confirmed the docking. In a statement, it said: The vessel, en route to the Middle East, docked at the Port of Cape Town from Brazil to load

animal feed for the livestock on board. The welfare and humane treatment of the animals on board the ‘Al Kuwait’ whilst docked at the Port of Cape Town is a top priority for TNPA.

“The state veterinarian has approved the vessel to berth and collect animal feed. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has attended to the vessel to monitor the well-being of the animals on board. TNPA assures all stakeholders and members of the public that comprehensive measures to safeguard the health and well-being of the animals have been implemented whilst the vessel is in the port.” DM

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.