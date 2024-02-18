DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses party supporters on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 17 February 2024, while launching the party’s manifesto ahead of the 2024 general elections. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has his eyes set on the prize of elevating the party from being the official opposition to becoming the leading political party in the country through a coalition government.

Symbolic of its aspirations, the DA held its 2024 manifesto launch on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“The Democratic Alliance is launching our 2024 election manifesto from the Union Buildings to send a clear message: that in this election, we are in it to win it.

“That in this election, we must rescue the Union Buildings from the clutches of a corrupt government and restore them to their rightful place as a symbol of pride for all South Africans,” he said.

The party’s manifesto launch started in Church Square, from where scores of singing and dancing DA supporters walked to the Union Building lawns along with Steenhuisen, DA Parliamentary Whip Siviwe Gwarube, party spokesperson Solly Malatsi, Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and North West MPL Freddy Sonakile.

The sea of DA members were decked out in party regalia and carrying blue umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching Highveld sun. The party is said to have bused in at least 15,000 supporters from all corners of Gauteng.

In his speech, Steenhuisen positioned the DA as the anchor of the Multi-Party Charter and a catalyst to ensuring that the ANC is kicked out of government. The Multi-Party Charter is a pre-election pact by like-minded opposition parties who present themselves as a viable alternative to the ANC-led government.

“The DA has the size, we have the people, we have the experience, we have the track record and we have the plan to rescue this beautiful country before it is too late.

“These aren’t empty words. The DA is present in every town, every village and every city across this country. We are led by the strongest leadership collective in our party’s history.

“To Tintswalo, to Fatima, to Johan and to Keshav, I say: help is on the way,” he proclaimed.

The jobs question

Steenhuisen’s speech outlined seven ways in which the DA would improve living conditions and fight criminality in the country.

The party is looking to create jobs through reforming labour laws – including overhauling legislation which deters hiring – fostering instead an environment that promotes job creation. The party highlighted its desire to remove racial quotas in the Employment Equity Act and Preferential Procurement Act.

The DA is also looking to exempt small and medium-sized enterprises from bargaining council agreements by amending the Labour Relations Act.

Load shedding, water shedding and Eskom

Like the EFF, the DA has placed ending rolling blackouts as one of its top priorities. The party believes it can improve grid infrastructure through updating the Integrated Resource Plan.

The party wants to introduce a system where municipalities are incentivised to generate and buy their own electricity. To remedy the current state of Eskom, the DA has proposed that the state utility should be unbundled and restructured to establish an open electricity market.

The party wants to eliminate water shedding by developing waterwise citizens who can make good choices about water use and reuse. It is promoting private investment in water infrastructure projects while fast-tracking dam and water treatment works.

“Where we govern in places like Cape Town, we are already reducing load shedding while providing the cleanest drinking water and the best sanitation services in the country.

“Recently, DA-led Cape Town rolled out a groundbreaking new initiative that enables any household with solar panels and a bi-directional meter to become a ‘prosumer’ by selling electricity back into the grid.

“This same policy sits at the heart of our manifesto’s solution to load shedding for the whole country. Mark my words: the DA’s work in Cape Town is going to lead to an energy revolution, and it will all be thanks to the implementation of DA policies,” Steenhuisen said.

Fighting crime

In its pursuit of combating crime, the DA will increase the use of technology by police in criminal investigations. The party wants to establish partnerships with private security companies.

“Instead of a government that normalises gender-based violence, gang violence and farm murders, you can vote for a new government that respects and values our women and children, fights gangsterism and protects our farmers,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA has pledged to increase funding for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate if it is voted into office.

Of cadre deployment, Steenhuisen said corruption could be abolished by ending the practice in favour of merit-based appointments.

Poverty alleviation

The DA has promised to lift 6 million people out of poverty though uplifting the unemployed. It wants to change the Social Relief of Distress grant to a jobseekers grant, which will require recipients to provide evidence that they are looking for employment.

“The only way to keep our dream alive is by lifting millions of people out of the desperate poverty in which they still languish, to create schools that teach our children and to build hospitals that heal the sick.

“The DA is the only party with the proven ability to deliver on all of these pledges. Where we govern in the Western Cape, eight out of 10 people are employed, and we create more jobs than in any province,” he said.

And the party wants to expand the basket of essential items and promote food gardens in communities.

Steenhuisen said the party would triple the number of Grade 4 learners who can read for meaning and ensure quality healthcare for all, irrespective of their economic status. DM