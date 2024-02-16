Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead – prison service

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead – prison service
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (C) is escorted out of a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
By Reuters
16 Feb 2024
0

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said.

Alexei Navalny, by far Russia’s most famous opposition leader, rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class around President Vladimir Putin and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said in a statement that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) north east of Moscow. He was 47.

Navalny, the prison service said, had lost consciousness almost immediately.

Read   from Daily Maverick archives, Navalny in his own words: My fear and loathing inside a Russian Prison.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.”

“The causes of death are being established.”

Putin has been told about Navalny’s death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Navalny earned admiration from Russia’s disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Navalny said at the time that he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent. DM

(By Guy Faulconbridge and Felix Light, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
South Africa

Ramaphosa delivers electioneering 'klap' for opposition, talks up SA’s progress with Tintswalos in the House
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sick of all your noise
Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
South Africa

Army training for controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens raises concerns
The SA restaurants at the top of the heap for paying diners
TGIFood

The SA restaurants at the top of the heap for paying diners
Grader sent to save Eastern Cape’s vital Mazeppa Bay Road breaks down
Maverick News

Grader sent to save Eastern Cape’s vital Mazeppa Bay Road breaks down

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma’s MK party snatches votes from ANC, IFP in fierce Zululand contest as it gives big parties another huge fright
Maverick News

Zuma’s MK party snatches votes from ANC, IFP in fierce Zululand contest as it gives big parties another huge fright
SA Medical Association will be ‘looking for a pen’ to contest NHI Bill if Ramaphosa signs into law
Maverick Citizen

SA Medical Association will be ‘looking for a pen’ to contest NHI Bill if Ramaphosa signs into law
Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Maverick Citizen

Hawks move to collar one of their own over alleged extensive Lottery corruption
Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Public Protector clams up on decision to withhold R10m payout to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
NSFAS reveals myriad 'challenges’, with over 36 000 students still without beds in 2024
Maverick News

NSFAS reveals myriad 'challenges’, with over 36 000 students still without beds in 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options