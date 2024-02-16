Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead – prison service

Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (C) is escorted out of a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Alexei Navalny, by far Russia’s most famous opposition leader, rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class around President Vladimir Putin and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said in a statement that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) north east of Moscow. He was 47.

Navalny, the prison service said, had lost consciousness almost immediately.

Read from Daily Maverick archives, Navalny in his own words: My fear and loathing inside a Russian Prison.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.”

“The causes of death are being established.”

Putin has been told about Navalny’s death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Navalny earned admiration from Russia’s disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Navalny said at the time that he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent. DM

(By Guy Faulconbridge and Felix Light, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)