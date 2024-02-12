Business Maverick

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims

Trio jailed for 537 fraudulent Road Accident Fund claims
(Photo: Unsplash | Road Accident Fund logo)
By Neesa Moodley
12 Feb 2024
0

The fraudulent scheme included a raft of offences ranging from recruiting individuals to lie about getting injured during a car crash to using stolen number plates.

A family trio consisting of a mother, daughter and the daughter’s husband were sentenced to jail last week for fraudulently attempting to claim R31-million from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The three submitted 537 fraudulent claims from 40 road accidents. 

Last Thursday, the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court sentenced Tanya Senekal and Jaco Senekal to eight years’ imprisonment each, of which two years were suspended for five years on condition they were not convicted of fraud committed during the period of suspension.

They were each found guilty on 403 charges.

Magdil Groenewald was sentenced to a five-year jail term and may be placed under correctional supervision at the discretion of the Commissioner of Correctional Services or a parole board. She was found guilty of 134 counts of fraud.

The trio’s fraudulent scheme included recruiting individuals to lie about being injured during a car crash, using number plates of old cars that were no longer roadworthy, claiming injury benefits for road accidents that had no victims, and using stolen number plates of stationary cars more than once.

RAF chief executive officer, Collins Letsoalo, says fraudulent claims have dire financial and resource implications for the RAF in that employees who handle claims must also sift through fraudulent claims.

“This exercise extends the amount of time it takes to settle valid claims. For this reason, we believe that sentencing related to stealing from claimants and road users are given maximum sentences and are without suspensions.” 

In the past three financial years, the RAF has successfully stopped fraudulent claims involving almost R2.7-billion. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Maverick News

ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny

TOP READS IN SECTION

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Maverick News

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options