Business Maverick

RAF FRAUD CRACKDOWN

Bleeding Road Accident Fund prevents almost R2.7bn in fraudulent claims

Bleeding Road Accident Fund prevents almost R2.7bn in fraudulent claims
(Photo: Unsplash | Road Accident Fund logo)
By Neesa Moodley
30 Nov 2023
0

The Road Accident Fund, which has been bleeding funds for decades, says its forensic investigation department prevented fraudulent claims to the value of almost R2.7bn over the past three financial years.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) recorded a deficit of R8.43-billion for the 2022/23 financial year compared with a surplus of R428-million for the 2021/22 financial year. Management maintains this was largely due to the fuel levy not being increased over the past two years, during which time inflation shot up to an average of 6.9%.

However, Parliament heard this week that the RAF’s forensic investigation department, with other law enforcement agencies, repudiated 5,333 fraudulent claims over the past three years: 4,172 in 2020/21; 448 in 2021/22 and 713 in 2022/23.

Over the same period, 32 people were arrested – an attorney received the highest censure with a jail term of 12 years. 

RAF chief executive Collins Letsoalo says those arrested included doctors, attorneys, RAF employees, road accident victims and employees of corporate companies who have access to road crash information.

“The types of crimes committed against the RAF include the submission of fraudulent claims, solicitation of funds from RAF claimants for work conducted to assist with a claim and theft of claimants’ funds,” he says.

Seven staff members were suspended between 2020/21 and 2022/23 following internal RAF investigations, while another six employees resigned during further probes or hearings from 2020/21 to 2022/23.

Letsoalo says “hundreds of cases” have been referred to the police following preliminary investigations. These include 449 cases over the past year, 270 in 2021/2022, and 172 in 2020/21.

As reported in Business Tech, the RAF fraud investigations unit is looking into duplicate claims where payments are made to victims, attorneys and sheriffs; procurement and tender irregularities, and payments to service providers.

“Fraud continues to represent a significant risk to the RAF’s assets, service delivery, efficiency and reputation. It robs claimants and dependents of the deceased of their livelihood. It also creates a negative impact on the socioeconomic status of the country. 

“We will continue to vigorously pursue any party – internally or externally – that engages in fraudulent activities or attempts to do so,” Letsoalo says. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Maverick News

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams Ramaphosa and demands ANC prioritise taxpayer needs over party funders
Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
Africa

ArcelorMittal sees no way to avoid the closure of its steel operations in SA, and looming job losses
July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Maverick News

July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail
Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine
Maverick News

Discovery Health adds Israel to list of countries not covered by travel insurance, joining Russia and Ukraine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
South Africa

Lead poisoning Part Two: Scientists find toxic metals in SA kitchenware
Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
Maverick News

Western Cape declares intergovernmental dispute with Treasury over rising public sector wage bill
AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
Maverick News

AmaPanyaza: Instructors claim they were not paid as Public Protector confirms investigation
ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
Maverick News

ANC support plummets to 33%, but it is still likely to form a government next year, new study finds
‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case
Maverick News

‘My life is in danger,’ claims Zane Kilian as he pleads for bail in murder case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options