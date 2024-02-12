Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces singer Taylor Swift following the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 11 February 2024. (Photo: EPA-EFE / John G Mabanglo)

At the end, it was hugs and kisses for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime to give the Chiefs a 25-22 victory over the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs on a 13-play, 75-yard drive after the 49ers had settled for a field goal on their overtime possession. The victory made Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did so in the 2003-4 seasons.

Swift was central to the Super Bowl story all week but at the conclusion of the match she was just another exhausted, ecstatic fan like so many around her, happy to share superstar billing with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – for one day at least.

Swift had been performing in Tokyo on Saturday, and when she took her seat at the Allegiant Stadium, it ended a week-long will-she-won’t-she saga that had dominated the lead-up to the football event of the year.

Her arrival about two hours before kick-off had fired an almost palpable frisson around the stadium and social media rapidly filled with pictures and video footage of the singer.

The cameras followed her as she walked through the bowels of the stadium with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice dressed in a black top, black jeans and with a red Chiefs jacket slung over her shoulder.

A punishing travel schedule in which she had flown from Japan to the US for a brief stop before she heads on the long flight to Australia for seven more sell-out concerts meant her presence had been far from a foregone conclusion.

When giant television screens showed Swift for the first time, a ripple of cheers went around the still-mostly empty stadium.

But while Chiefs fans, neutrals, TV viewers and legions of “Swifties” the world over were delighted by her presence, the overwhelmingly pro-49ers crowd in the stadium was perhaps understandably less enthusiastic.

In the first half when cameras showed Swift up on the big screens, it prompted 49ers jeers. She handled that by quickly grabbing her drink, and chugging it all down before slamming the glass on the surface in front of her.

It was the first of what seemed to be several unguarded moments and as the on-field tension ratcheted up and the game headed into overtime, Swift nibbled a nail, hugged her friends and hid her face.

‘Swifties’

Swift, who won the Grammy Award last weekend for album of the year for a record fourth time, has attended 12 Chiefs games since she began dating Kelce in 2023, boosting already sky-high NFL ratings.

With her army of devotees, known as “Swifties”, the 34-year-old brings megawatts of superstar power to the NFL and the Swift-Kelce love story marks a collision between two of the most powerful forces in American pop culture.

As shirt sales spike and viewership grows, the romance has brought millions of dollars of added brand value to the Chiefs and the NFL, according to research by Apex Marketing Group.

“Taylor Swift’s association with Travis Kelce and appearances at the Chiefs game has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5-million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL,” Apex president Eric Smallwood told Reuters.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Goodell dismisses claims of Swift Super Bowl script

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could be forgiven for rubbing his hands in glee.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is a positive,” he told reporters this week.

“She knows great entertainment and I think it is great to have her a part of it. Obviously it creates a buzz… another group of young fans that are interested and saying ‘why is she going to this game?’

“They’re – both Travis and Taylor – wonderful people and they seem very happy.”

Happy hardly covers the enormous smiles sported by America’s golden couple after the latest chapter of their adventure. Reuters/DM