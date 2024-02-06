Newsdeck

Taylor Swift

Goodell dismisses claims of Swift Super Bowl script

Goodell dismisses claims of Swift Super Bowl script
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
By Reuters
06 Feb 2024
0

LAS VEGAS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off claims that the league had "scripted" the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The run-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl between Kansas City and San Francisco has been dominated by stories surrounding the relationship between the world’s biggest pop star and the Chiefs All-Pro tight end.

While Goodell said the “Taylor Swift effect” is positive for the league, the singer has become a target for allies of former President Donald Trump, with some spreading conspiracy theories that her relationship with Kelce was part of an NFL plan to get Biden back into the White House.

“I don’t think I’m that good of a scripter — or anybody on our staff,” laughed Goodell during his state of the league press conference on Monday. “Listen, there is no way I could have scripted that one, let’s put it that way.

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive, both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people.

“She knows great entertainment, and I think that’s why I think she loves NFL football.”

Swift backed Biden in 2020 and while she has not announced her support for any candidate ahead of this year’s election some Republican party supporters are convinced she will use the Super Bowl spotlight to call on her army of fans, known as “Swifties”, to vote Democrat.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the presidential race last month before throwing his support behind Trump, said in January on the social media platform X: “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month.

“And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

For Goodell though, Swift has been nothing but good for the NFL, pulling in a new demographic that has prompted a jump in viewership and merchandise and ticket sales.

“I think its great to have her as a partner, obviously it creates a buzz and brings another group of young fans,” said Goodell. “She’s an extraordinary performer, I think this is just about welcoming people into the game.

“You hear the stories, you see the data.

“People are talking about the game that weren’t talking about the game yesterday.

“Whatever that reason is I’m good with it.

“Taylor is a dynamo everything she touches there are people following it.”

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Las Vegas. Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead
South Africa

Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead
A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Maverick News

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick News

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Joe Phaahla: Budget constraints to blame for unemployed medical graduates
South Africa

Joe Phaahla: Budget constraints to blame for unemployed medical graduates

TOP READS IN SECTION

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
Newsdeck

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
US Vows More Mideast Strikes While Trying to Avert Wider War
Newsdeck

US Vows More Mideast Strikes While Trying to Avert Wider War
Miley Cyrus, boygenius win Grammys as Taylor Swift chases album record
Newsdeck

Miley Cyrus, boygenius win Grammys as Taylor Swift chases album record
Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing
Newsdeck

Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options