Maverick Citizen

SUPER SURGEONS

Miles of smiles — Eastern Cape doctors are on a mission to help kids walk again

Miles of smiles — Eastern Cape doctors are on a mission to help kids walk again
Dr Unathi Ngonono checks on one of the children affected by Blount's disease at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital in Mthatha on 7 February 2024.(Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Estelle Ellis
12 Feb 2024
0

Dr Unathi Ngonono and a team of doctors at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital are bringing joy to children with Blount’s disease, which causes outward bowing of the lower limbs.

‘When they come here you can see they have no hope. But when they leave it makes me happy to see the smiles on their faces.”

This is how Dr Unathi Ngonono describes the joy of helping children to walk again.

Ngonono is an orthopaedic surgeon and part of a team of doctors at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital in Mthatha who has quietly been working to restore the gift of walking for 40 children in the Eastern Cape.

“Our patients were hopeless. In many cases, they had no hope that it would work. So it is lovely to see a smile on the children’s faces.”

The children all suffer from Blount’s disease, a condition that causes outward bowing of the lower limbs at the knee.

“It can occur at the early ages of life just after two years or sometimes later, around 10 years,” Ngonono explained.

Ngonono, originally from Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape, trained in Cuba and at the University of the Free State. He has been leading the outreach to the Eastern Cape’s rural areas to find children they can help. He said that when he had finished his initial training as a doctor he returned home to Holy Cross Hospital to “give back to his community”.

kids walk

Children with Blount’s disease at the hospital. Dr Unathi Ngonono says many children with the disease are bullied at school and stop going, but once he and his team have fixed their legs they return. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

But Ngonono isn’t done yet. Now he wants to make sure that all the children with Blount’s disease in the Eastern Cape at least get a chance to be helped.

“We want those cases to at least be known,” he said, adding that children who are affected must be taken to their nearest hospital so that they can be sent to Bedford for treatment.

Ngonono said they set aside time on a Friday for older children. “If they need an operation we will schedule it… so that their schooling isn’t interrupted,” he said.

“For a diagnosis, you need to rule out rickets [caused by a vitamin D shortage], physiological bowing and other causes,” he explained. “This is done through the use of X-rays.”

Ngonono added that they are also redoing surgeries that failed.

“We are trying to restore the dignity, confidence and good quality of life for affected children.”

He said they have had more than 40 successful cases and some are still in progress.

“The duration of these procedures and hospital stay is determined by the severity of the condition.”

Ngonono added that they are looking for more patients to help in the Eastern Cape’s urban areas.

Nurses with children affected by Blount’s disease at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 7 February 2024. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

“The earlier we find them the better for us. The difficulties we have are often with the older children. The young ones are easy to correct,” he said.

Although the journey for patients and doctors is a long one that involves a number of surgeries, Ngonono said it is worth it.

Some patients need a number of procedures, as the doctors first fix the bones to make the leg straight and then fix the joints, and then they need to direct growth.

What helped me through is that I do believe this is going to work. The pain will be worth it.

“We have a very high success rate. Two patients will be discharged today.

“These kids are bullied at school and called names by their friends. It makes them lose their focus and concentration at school. Many will stop going to school, but once we have fixed their legs, they go back. The teachers everywhere are very excited about our programme and support us everywhere,” he said.

Children with Blount’s disease at Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital in Mthatha on 7 February 2024. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

One of Ngonono’s patients who will be going home this week is 13 years old and has had several failed operations to correct her legs.

“This is the fourth time that I am in hospital for my legs. The first two times we had to go to Durban. This will be the last time. If this is a success my life will go back to normal. I will be able to travel and I will go back to school. I couldn’t walk before,” the young patient said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Stitching up the gaps: The vision of a paediatric surgeon determined to expand care to rural South Africa

She spent her December holidays in hospital and had her surgery just after her last exam in 2023, but remains in hospital.

“My school has organised a catch-up plan and a family member brings me my schoolwork.

“What helped me through is that I do believe this is going to work. The pain will be worth it,” she said. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front page

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Maverick News

ANC given five days to release contentious cadre deployment records to DA
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
Fact Check – will social grants and NSFAS disappear if the ANC loses power?
Maverick News

Fact Check – will social grants and NSFAS disappear if the ANC loses power?

TOP READS IN SECTION

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Business Maverick

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Maverick News

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→