The University of Cape Town Employees Union is planning to go on strike on Thursday, 8 January 2024, over salary increases and employee benefits. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander)

A dispute over salary increases and employee benefits could lead to workers going on strike at the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Thursday 8 February.

Daily Maverick has seen a notice issued by the UCT Employees Union (EU) to its members on Tuesday, 6 January, indicating that the union is planning to go on strike after failing to reach a non-strike resolution agreement with management. The EU mostly represents professional, administrative support and service staff. Academics belong to a different union.

The unionists and its members are expected to convene at The Plaza, in front of Sarah Baartman Hall on the Upper Campus on Thursday at 9am.

Read more in Daily Maverick: UCT academics prepare to strike over ‘insulting’ 3% salary increase

In the notice the EU says it had formally declared a protected strike and the UCT executives were given 48 hours’ notice from Tuesday.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to exercising our right to strike, beginning this Thursday, 8 February 2024, during working hours,” it reads.

The anticipated conclusion of the strike had been set for 16 February 2024 unless a mutual agreement was reached with UCT management before then.

“The EU reserves the right to suspend the strike upon reaching a formal written and signed agreement, while also retaining the option to extend the strike if deemed necessary.”

Background

The union said its executive had exhausted all avenues of a non-strike resolution to its dispute and demands.

“Despite our commitment to dialogue and negotiations, we were left with no recourse but to follow the legal route and utilise the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration rules and regulations,” the notice reads.

Read more in Daily Maverick: UCT protests: ‘Clearly something has to change; there is a bigger story to this’

The decision, the union said, aimed to exert pressure for meaningful negotiations and commitments from the employer, “insisting on the proper recognition and remuneration of our talents, knowledge and contributions, befitting a ‘world-class’ UCT”.

Demands

In its memorandum to management the union said it would seek to address:

Increase of 2023 salaries by 1.5% to reach the Consumer Price Index (+1.5%). Only a 6% increase was allocated to employees in 2023;

Increase of 2024 salaries by 7.5%. The employer did not apply any increase to salaries;

Immediate release of payments of the performance awards for the June 2022 to May 2023 cycle;

End staff apartheid: Address the issue of Academics vs PASS bullying;

Implement a unified bargaining forum. One university to have one forum;

Immediate implementation of the Internal Staff Promotion Policy; and

Provide access to UCT-funded learning and training opportunities.

“It is imperative for the success of the strike that members actively participate in rallies and meetings, showcasing their commitment through peaceful actions that highlight our concerns to UCT management and the broader community,” the notice reads.

UCT management indicated that it would issue a statement once it “had been approved”. DM