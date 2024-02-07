Maverick Citizen

CAMPUS STRIFE

UCT union declares a ‘protected strike’ over salary increases, employee benefits

UCT union declares a ‘protected strike’ over salary increases, employee benefits
The University of Cape Town Employees Union is planning to go on strike on Thursday, 8 January 2024, over salary increases and employee benefits. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander)
By Msindisi Fengu
07 Feb 2024
0

The University of Cape Town Employees Union has told members that attempts to reach a non-strike resolution agreement with management failed.

A dispute over salary increases and employee benefits could lead to workers going on strike at the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Thursday 8 February.

Daily Maverick has seen a notice issued by the UCT Employees Union (EU) to its members on Tuesday, 6 January, indicating that the union is planning to go on strike after failing to reach a non-strike resolution agreement with management. The EU mostly represents professional, administrative support and service staff. Academics belong to a different union.

The unionists and its members are expected to convene at The Plaza, in front of Sarah Baartman Hall on the Upper Campus on Thursday at 9am.

Read more in Daily Maverick: UCT academics prepare to strike over ‘insulting’ 3% salary increase

In the notice the EU says it had formally declared a protected strike and the UCT executives were given 48 hours’ notice from Tuesday.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to exercising our right to strike, beginning this Thursday, 8 February 2024, during working hours,” it reads.

The anticipated conclusion of the strike had been set for 16 February 2024 unless a mutual agreement was reached with UCT management before then.

“The EU reserves the right to suspend the strike upon reaching a formal written and signed agreement, while also retaining the option to extend the strike if deemed necessary.”

Background

The union said its executive had exhausted all avenues of a non-strike resolution to its dispute and demands.

“Despite our commitment to dialogue and negotiations, we were left with no recourse but to follow the legal route and utilise the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration rules and regulations,” the notice reads.

Read more in Daily Maverick: UCT protests: ‘Clearly something has to change; there is a bigger story to this’

The decision, the union said, aimed to exert pressure for meaningful negotiations and commitments from the employer, “insisting on the proper recognition and remuneration of our talents, knowledge and contributions, befitting a ‘world-class’ UCT”.

Demands

In its memorandum to management the union said it would seek to address:

  • Increase of 2023 salaries by 1.5% to reach the Consumer Price Index (+1.5%). Only a 6% increase was allocated to employees in 2023;
  • Increase of 2024 salaries by 7.5%. The employer did not apply any increase to salaries;
  • Immediate release of payments of the performance awards for the June 2022 to May 2023 cycle;
  • End staff apartheid: Address the issue of Academics vs PASS bullying;
  • Implement a unified bargaining forum. One university to have one forum;
  • Immediate implementation of the Internal Staff Promotion Policy; and
  • Provide access to UCT-funded learning and training opportunities.

“It is imperative for the success of the strike that members actively participate in rallies and meetings, showcasing their commitment through peaceful actions that highlight our concerns to UCT management and the broader community,” the notice reads.

UCT management indicated that it would issue a statement once it “had been approved”. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Maverick News

Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Yet another poll suggests ANC will need coalition partners to form national government
Maverick News

Yet another poll suggests ANC will need coalition partners to form national government
Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
South Africa

Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
Ramaphosa set to tout ANC’s successes since 1994, possibly announce SA’s election date
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to tout ANC’s successes since 1994, possibly announce SA’s election date

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick News

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
EFF in new court bid to attend Sona, now with stricter rules
Maverick News

EFF in new court bid to attend Sona, now with stricter rules
Yet another poll suggests ANC will need coalition partners to form national government
Maverick News

Yet another poll suggests ANC will need coalition partners to form national government
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Maverick News

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Ramaphosa set to tout ANC’s successes since 1994, possibly announce SA’s election date
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to tout ANC’s successes since 1994, possibly announce SA’s election date

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options