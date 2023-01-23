The University of Cape Town (UCT) Academic Union will likely confirm by Tuesday 24 January if they would be going on strike over a wage dispute with the university. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Academics Union would likely confirm by Tuesday 24 January if they would be going on strike over a wage dispute with the university.

The union’s leader of its salary bargaining team Kelley Moult told Daily Maverick the university and union are set to meet at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Tuesday before a possible strike certificate is issued.

According to the union, this would be the first-ever strike by academic staff in the university’s history.

Last week, the union sent out a notice stating their contempt over a 3% salary increase allocated to them by the university. In a statement, the union described the increase as “insulting and derisory”.

Proud to be preparing to go on strike with other @UCT_news academics for the first time in UCT’s history. UCT are offering 3% pay increase for 2023 . Other institutions are able to offer 6%.#UCTAcademicsStrike pic.twitter.com/JFQQwZbUQ1 — Kelley Moult (@KelleyMoult) January 20, 2023

The Union stated that the proposed increase is not enough to cope with increasing costs of living, specifically referencing the 2022 Consumer Price Inflation which was 6.9%. The union has around 690 members, confirmed Moult and added that around 85% have indicated they would be willing to embark on strike action.

Moult confirmed to Daily Maverick on Monday 23 January the union was waiting for another meeting with the university at the CCMA at which the university could possibly make another salary offer.

However, if a deal cannot be reached and the CCMA provides a legally required strike certificate, the union will proceed. Moult explained to Daily Maverick if the union was provided with a strike certificate by the CCMA, it would send a required 48 notice to UCT with an intention to strike. Moult confirmed the earliest the union could strike was on Friday, depending on organising factors.

The possible strike comes when first-year registration is set to take place from Tuesday.

In a statement released on Sunday, UCT’s Student Representative Council (SRC) expressed that they are in support of all employees being paid in line with inflation rates. However, the SRC also expressed that they find the union’s official statement to be “elitist” — due to the union’s comments over UCT budgeting a R183-million increase for student financial aid. The AU {the union} claimed their 3% salary increase is an “insult” seeing as the university can afford a 106% increase for student financial aid. The SRC believes this was an unnecessary inclusion in the statement and said the student population “will not be treated as scapegoats for the institution’s lack of planning to address increases in the compensation for academic staff.”

In response to a planned strike, UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said the university executive was working ‘tirelessly’ and engaged the union since late last year over the wage negotiations. “This has been taking place against the backdrop of very challenging and unusual circumstances, including a very difficult current economic climate,” Phakeng said in a statement issued on the weekend. “In regular engagements with all unions, the executive has always remained open and transparent on the university’s financial outlook and its implications for the many areas of our operations,” she said.

The university executive remained committed to resolving any issues related to the bargaining engagements with the union as it related to wage demands, said Phakeng.

“We wish to assure the campus community that the executive will do everything possible to, at best, avert any possible staff protest action and to ensure that there is minimal to no impact on university activities. All university activities are scheduled to continue as planned,” she said.

The top-rated university has been under scrutiny amid recent allegations of governance instability by top management.

