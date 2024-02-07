The school transport bus which was carrying 58 pupils from Riebeeckstad High School lies on its roof by the side of the R70 near Ventersburg, Free State. (Photo: Supplied)

A group of 58 pupils from Riebeeckstad High School in Welkom were returning from an outdoor sports event in the Moolmanshoek Nature Reserve near Ficksburg and Rosendal when tragedy struck.

It is believed that the driver of the bus transporting the schoolgirls lost control when a wheel loosened, causing the bus to overturn along the R70.

According to the Free State provincial government, six pupils were confirmed dead on the scene and four others suffered critical injuries. Eight pupils sustained moderate injuries and 40 suffered minor injuries.

The injured pupils were transported to various hospitals in Welkom, Virginia and Senekal.

Free State Emergency Services said 24 patients were admitted to Bongani Hospital, with 22 later discharged. One patient was transferred to Welkom Medi clinic, while one remains at Bongani Hospital with serious but stable injuries.

A further 17 pupils were admitted to Medi Clinic in Welkom, where 15 were later discharged and two remained admitted.

Itemoheng Hospital in Senekal admitted four pupils, two of whom were transferred to Dihlabeng Hospital. The other two were later discharged.

The emergency services said the death toll remained at six, subject to further verification.

“For parents who are seeking information about their children, we urge you to go to Bongani Hospital and Medi Clinic where arrangements have been made to provide updates and support or call the grade head,” Riebeeckstad High School announced in a statement on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, MEC for Education in the Free State Makalo Mohale said that his department was monitoring the progress of those admitted to hospital.

Mohale also disclosed that the bus was not rented but belonged to the school. Investigations were yet to reveal the cause of the accident, and also other essential details regarding the crash. “Currently, we are just aware that it lost its wheel and overturned. That’s all we know,” Mohale said.

“Police are investigating culpable homicide and it’s still too early to hold anyone liable until it has proven as such by the outcome of investigations,” Free State Saps’ Brigadier Motantsi Mokhele told Daily Maverick on Wednesday afternoon. DM