Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams is not concerned about past results against Nigeria. He is only focused on winning the Afcon semifinal. (Photo ©Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix)

South Africa has never beaten Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Moreover, the last time the two teams faced off in the tournament – in the quarterfinals in 2019 – it ended in heartbreak for Bafana Bafana.

The southern African nation was overflowing with confidence after vanquishing that edition’s host nation and seven-time African champions, Egypt, in the round of 16. Then the Nigerians clipped Bafana Bafana’s wings with a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Coincidentally, the last time Bafana Bafana reached this stage of the biennial football spectacle, it was the Super Eagles of Nigeria who stopped them from reaching a third consecutive Afcon final. South Africa had been in the 1996 final (which they won by beating Tunisia 2-0).

Two years later they were in another final. This time falling 2-0 to the mighty Pharaohs of Egypt. In 2000, Bafana’s star-studded side was gunning for a hat-trick of final appearances, as well as becoming two-time African champions.

The Nigerians squashed that dream with a comfortable 2-0 victory. Bafana Bafana took a consolatory bronze medal as they once again bested Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles, claiming a 4-3 win on penalties after the match had ended in a pulsating two-all draw.

Then South Africa’s downward slump in international football began.

Happy and motivated

However, this generation of Bafana Bafana players has arrested that downward descent as they squeezed 2-1 past Cape Verde, via penalties, to set up this date with the Super Eagles. Victory will secure South Africa their first slot in an Afcon final since 1998.

“We are very happy and motivated by being in the semifinals of Afcon. For many people it was unexpected. But we did it. That means South Africa became a good team,” Bafana coach Hugo Broos told journalists ahead of the crunch clash.

There were so many stats that were against us in this tournament. And we proved that stats don’t play the game.

“It’s also more than 20 years ago that South Africa played in a semifinal. And even more years since we last played in a final. So, we’ve got a lot of motivation. We have the semifinal already. But we want to play in the final on Sunday,” Broos continued.

“We are playing a very good team. With a lot of players who play abroad. It’s a little bit of a similar situation to when we played against Morocco,” the 71-year-old added.

The difference between the Morocco match and the one against the Super Eagles is that South Africa lag behind in the head-to-head standings against the Nigerians. While they lead Morocco overall.

The west African nation has won seven matches against Bafana Bafana. Five ended in stalemates while South Africa only managed two victories. The last one (a 2-0 win) came in 2017, during qualification for Afcon. So the odds are firmly stacked against the South Africans. But the team is not perturbed.

“Stats don’t play the game. There were so many stats that were against us in this tournament. And we proved that stats don’t play the game,” Bafana Bafana’s hero against Cape Verde, Ronwen Williams, told journalists.

“What happened in the past is in the past. We can’t change that. But what we can change is the future. We control what we can control,” the 32-year-old goalkeeper said.

Broos is feeling equally optimistic that they can upset the Nigerians. Even though they are clear underdogs heading into the contest.

“For many people, Nigeria will be the favourite to win the game. But in football, it’s not always the favourite who wins. We are confident and motivated to try and bring South Africa to the final,” Broos said.

The Nigerians boast a lethal attack, a strike force headed by reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen. The likes of Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon offer amazing support to the Napoli star.

A miserly defence – marshalled by Greece-based centre-back William Troost-Ekong – is just as good, having only conceded once so far in this tournament.

During their opening group game they were held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea. In the subsequent four games they have kept a clean sheet.

“We are ready for the task ahead. It is going to be a very tough encounter because they have been doing well in this tournament and their defence is very good,” Bafana Bafana fullback Aubrey Modiba said of the Super Eagles, via the South Africa Football Association’s media department.

“We just need to apply ourselves well, so that we can win the game,” Modiba added. “If we are being honest, everyone thinks they are the favourites. So, it’s going to be a tough one for us.” DM

Bafana Bafana versus Nigeria takes place on Wednesday, 7 February. Kick-off is at 7pm.