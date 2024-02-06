AFCON 2024
Share your message of support for Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana are on the cusp of reaching their first Afcon final since 1998 and will face Nigeria in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday 7 February.
Bafana will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semi-final scheduled for Wednesday, 7 February, in the Ivory Coast.
As a nation, we can hardly believe we are here, but the boys need us now, so join the Daily Maverick community in sending a message of support or tactical tips in the comments section below.
