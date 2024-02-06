Share your message of support for Bafana Bafana

KORHOGO, IVORY COAST - JANUARY 21: South Africa during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Namibia at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 21, 2024 in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images)

After defeating Morocco and Cape Verde to secure their place in the semi-finals, Bafana Bafana stands on the brink of reaching the AFCON final for the first time since 1998.

Bafana will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semi-final scheduled for Wednesday, 7 February, in the Ivory Coast.

As a nation, we can hardly believe we are here, but the boys need us now, so join the Daily Maverick community in sending a message of support or tactical tips in the comments section below.

