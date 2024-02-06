Sport

AFCON 2024

Share your message of support for Bafana Bafana

KORHOGO, IVORY COAST - JANUARY 21: South Africa during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Namibia at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 21, 2024 in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images)
By Daily Maverick
06 Feb 2024
Bafana Bafana are on the cusp of reaching their first Afcon final since 1998 and will face Nigeria in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday 7 February.

After defeating Morocco and Cape Verde to secure their place in the semi-finals, Bafana Bafana stands on the brink of reaching the AFCON final for the first time since 1998.

Bafana will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the semi-final scheduled for Wednesday, 7 February, in the Ivory Coast.

As a nation, we can hardly believe we are here, but the boys need us now, so join the Daily Maverick community in sending a message of support or tactical tips in the comments section below.

