Five taxi operators belonging to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) were shot in three separate incidents on the afternoon of Tuesday, 30 January. Three died and two are recovering in hospital.

Sources suggest that the shootings may be linked to internal fights in the association.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Nyanga police were called to the corner of Sheffield and Monwood Drive, Brown’s Farm, where they found the body of an unknown man who had sustained gunshot wounds.

“The 29-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. It can be confirmed that two other victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for this attack is taxi-related.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested.

Soon afterwards, police were summoned to Delft. When they arrived, they found a group of people standing around a Toyota Quantum near the corner of Main Road and Assegai Street.

“Upon further inspection, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Swartbooi said. “The victim, a 32-year-old man, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

The suspects had fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Two hours after this, another shooting occurred in Nyanga, where police found the body of an unknown man inside a white Mercedes-Benz minibus.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is believed to be taxi-related,” police said.

On 17 January, two taxi owners, both Cata members, were fatally shot while exiting a meeting venue in Nyanga.

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said, “We are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward because these attacks took us all by surprise.”

Sourcess, however, have suggested that internal fights within the taxi association were behind the shootings. Attempts to interview taxi operators in Nyanga failed, as they all said they feared for their lives.

Security increased

Commuters at Nyanga terminus, where heavily armed private security were patrolling, were concerned that a taxi war had started.

“Taxi drivers are also anxious,” said Thandokazi Songcata.

“They rush us to get off when we get to our destinations, but they do not want to tell us what is happening. We are concerned about getting caught in the crossfire.”

Another commuter, Banele Seti, suggested that law enforcement officers should be deployed in Nyanga.

“These shootings are happening in broad daylight, and if law enforcement [were already] deployed around Nyanga, they could catch the shooters immediately.

“We are all worried and we are risking our lives because if we do not go to work, we will not get paid.”

Cata’s Sityebi said the association would station marshals in hotspots to ensure the safety of operators and commuters.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said violence had no place in communities or the minibus taxi industry.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and those who were injured in these brutal incidents. The cases are under investigation by the South African Police Service and we cannot speculate as to the motives or potential connections to the minibus taxi industry.”

Taxi strike negotiations

Talks between government departments and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) are ongoing following the deadly taxi strike in August.

A Minibus Taxi Task Team was established to define a list of major offences in terms of which vehicles will be impounded and to define less serious offences for which the municipality will continue to issue fines.

The parties failed to reach an agreement last year and it was agreed that the negotiations would continue into 2024, with the next meeting scheduled to take place in February.

The taxi industry cannot launch an impromptu strike in the Western Cape in terms of a court order and an agreement between Santaco and the government last year.

Santaco is bound by the agreement, which includes a clause that 36 hours’ notice has to be given before the commencement of any strike action. Failure to do this would place Santaco in contempt of court.

Additionally, a dispute escalation and resolution process will be established, allowing matters to be elevated to government leaders before strike action can be called.

This is to prevent a repeat of the heartbreaking scenes from the first day of the strike when commuters walked home late at night because of a lack of transport.

“As always, the Western Cape Mobility Department is working hard with our partners, including industry and local authorities, to regulate and formalise the minibus taxi industry,” said Mackenzie.

“Our primary priority is to ensure that commuters are safe and have affordable and reliable transport to get to work and school.” DM