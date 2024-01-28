Defend Truth

Rise Mzansi aims to put brakes on blue light brigades

Rise Mzansi aims to put brakes on blue light brigades
From left: Rise Mzansi’s Irfaan Mangera, Cilna Steyn, national leader Songezo Zibi, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa and Makashule Gana. (Photos: Supplied)
By Ferial Haffajee
28 Jan 2024
In a continuing series, DM168 is presenting major political party manifestos to help you decide who to vote for. Rise Mzansi, started by Songezo Zibi together with concerned professionals, is first out of the blocks. We have summarised the manifesto into areas our readers have expressed interest in.

Basic income (grants) and social policy

  • Substance abuse policy is a focus;
  • Mental health is an imperative;
  • Sanitation infrastructure; low-cost internet in every community;
  • A combination of government income grants and food discount vouchers.

Climate change and the environment

  • Leave-no-one-behind policy in which coal use decreases steadily;
  • A balanced, green energy mix;
  • Tax deductions for rooftop solar;
  • Fully electrify the transport system.

Crime and corruption

  • Full audit of senior leadership of South African Police Service;
  • Intelligence-based policing;
  • Community involvement in crime intelligence gathering;
  • Reduce how long it takes to prosecute corruption cases.

Economy

  • Double the size of the economy every 12 years – target 6% GDP growth per annum;
  • Stakeholder capitalism model of business, trade unions and civic groups;
  • Private investment in public assets;
  • Support black people and women in business;
  • Ease skilled migration and business travel to support green industries, tourism, the creative economy, cannabis and hemp, and advanced manufacturing.

Education

  • Develop a road map: Bilingual education with at least one African language;
  • Scale the National Youth Service;
  • Improve the quality of teaching, especially in science, tech, engineering and maths.

Food

  • The family is the social unit of care, and food is the fulcrum policy for Rise.

Governance

  • Create a capable state of professionals;
  • Cut the size of Cabinet;
  • Appoint heads of SAPS, NPA, SARS and others on merit through public interviews;
  • Simplify and make transparent public procurement processes;
  • Ban blue light brigades;
  • Place dysfunctional municipalities under administration.

Global policy

  • Make it human rights-centred as a moral example – a South African source of soft power;
  • Support global governance reforms;
  • Focus on economic diplomacy, advance Africa’s development.

Health

  • Establish a primary health and wellness facility within a 15-minute ride of every home;
  • Expand public healthcare with new facilities and healthcare workers – funded through savings from ending procurement corruption;
  • Reform the existing health system.

Jobs

  • Support anchor industries to grow jobs – mining, agriculture, financial services, tourism, manufacturing and services;
  • Set up skills training for one million people without matric within five years.

Land

  • Focus on urban land ownership and distribution because most people live in cities.

Power cuts (energy)

  • Change the Eskom board, review all contracts, fire corrupt officials and reform procurement;
  • Develop local solar production and installation by tapping international climate change transition finance;
  • (See climate change).

Migration

  • Dramatically reduce irregular immigration;
  • Stop illegal migration at the source country;
  • Reduce the pull factor of irregular immigration by enforcement of employers;
  • Fix asylum  – a de facto permit for economic migrants;
  • Ease skilled migration.

NHI (universal health coverage)

  • Private healthcare facilities, which generally benefit those with medical aid, are insufficient in number and capacity to provide effective healthcare for everyone, even with an instrument like the NHI.

Professionalisation of public service

  • Allow only professionals to serve at senior management levels;
  • This is a cornerstone Rise policy, and it is detailed.

Reality check

  • Rise will get about 7% of the vote, according to its own polling;
  • This is a manifesto for the 2029 election;
  • If Zibi takes a score of MPs into the next Parliament, it will shake things up substantially.

Cool things

  • Having a strong, considered focus on people with disabilities;
  • Reshaping the idea of nonracialism to focus on spatial and economic injustices.

We love the ban on blue light brigades for all politicians except the president, deputy president and visiting heads of state. That everyone from ministers to mayors and even MECs get blue light convoys is a practice of Orwellian awfulness. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Inside Songezo Zibi’s plan for Rise Mzansi to break old politics – can he pull it off?

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

