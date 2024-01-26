Defend Truth

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

WATCH LIVE — ICJ rules on South Africa’s case alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza

WATCH LIVE — ICJ rules on South Africa’s case alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza
The Peace Palace, seat of the International Court of Justice at The Hague in the Netherlands. (Photo: United Nations / Flickr)
By Daily Maverick
26 Jan 2024
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in its case against Israel. South Africa is alleging that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

 

Watch a video summary of the arguments by South Africa and Israel before the court:

Read more about the Israel-Palestine war

Payment options