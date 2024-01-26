MIDDLE EAST CRISIS
WATCH LIVE — ICJ rules on South Africa’s case alleging Israeli genocide in Gaza
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its order on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa in its case against Israel. South Africa is alleging that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.
Watch a video summary of the arguments by South Africa and Israel before the court:
