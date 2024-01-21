DM168

PERSONAL FINANCE

How to get your money management fit and in shape

How to get your money management fit and in shape
Illustrative image | (Photos: Brett Hemmings / Getty Images | Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg)
By Neesa Moodley
21 Jan 2024
0

Physical fitness tips that will help you to swiftly implement good financial habits.

It’s January and, as any regular gymgoer will tell you, it’s that time of the year when there are queues for the treadmills and other exercise machines as all the well-intentioned New Year’s resolutions get into full swing.

Usually around mid-February the numbers start dropping off, and by mid-March most of the new faces have stopped making regular appearances.

A 2009 study published by the European Journal of Social Psychology found that it takes from 18 to 254 days for a person to entrench a new habit fully.

This means you would have to go to the gym regularly from 1 January until possibly the end of July before you could be considered to have fully entrenched the exercise habit. The good news is that you can implement good financial habits much more quickly.

Let’s look at how you can take physical fitness tips and apply them to your money management.

1. Become a morning person. If you go to the gym before you start your day there is less of a chance for excuses. It also makes you more mindful of what you eat throughout the day.

Money lesson: Similarly, you should pay yourself first so that instead of trying to save “what is left, if anything”, you prioritise your saving.

2. Don’t skip a workout. Just as you can’t expect to make gym gains with sporadic workouts, you can’t expect maximum savings with minimal effort.

Money lesson: One way to do this is to set up a debit order for your savings and essential expenses to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

3. Planning is everything. You’ve no doubt seen those people who arrive at the gym, chat with their friends, have coffee and drift around aimlessly, trying to figure out what to do next. Social media is loaded with thousands of free workout ideas. Scroll and select one before you get to the gym so that you are more focused.

Money lesson: You need a financial plan laying out where your finances currently stand, your goals, and how you plan to achieve them.

4. Fix your diet. They say the journey to a fit body is 80% diet and 20% fitness. Planning your meals mindfully with a focus on nutrients and calories boosts your chances of success.

Money lesson: Having a budget means you become more aware of your expenditure patterns so that you can rein in any bad spending habits.

5. Progress through the setbacks. No one is perfect (not even those incredibly toned hotties at the gym). You are going to have days where you end up eating chocolate cake, or you just can’t get to the gym because of that work deadline. It happens. The key is to pick yourself up and get back into the routine the next day.

Money lesson: Financial success, just like physical fitness, does not happen overnight or in absolute terms. You are bound to make mistakes along the way. However, as any asset manager (or gym trainer) will tell you, consistency is key and you have to commit for the long term.

The link between nutrition, fitness and money management

Farzana Botha, segment marketing manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings, says the key principles of fitness and nutrition can be applied equally well to money management.

“For example, I know the optimal number of calories I can eat to remain in my weight category. So, I also need to spend a particular amount of energy to keep the balance right.

“Similarly, you need to look at your salary and household income — this is what you have, and this is what you can afford. So, just as someone watching their weight has to keep their calorie intake in check, you have to keep your spending in check to make sure you keep your family’s finances healthy.”

Botha doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk. She is a member of the South African powerlifting team and the current African deadlift and bench press champion in the women’s under-52kg weight category. Her top bench press is 75kg and she can deadlift 160.5kg. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front page

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Sport

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
‘Discipline, empathy and collaboration’ — KZN school soars from pass rate of 55% to 97%
Maverick News

‘Discipline, empathy and collaboration’ — KZN school soars from pass rate of 55% to 97%
Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Maverick News

Dricus du Plessis makes history as South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion
Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
TGIFood

Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
Maverick News

‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal

TOP READS IN SECTION

It’s time to focus on the torchbearers of hope, not the gravediggers of despair
DM168

It’s time to focus on the torchbearers of hope, not the gravediggers of despair
From darkness to light - the SA schools turning the pass rate tide against all odds
Maverick News

From darkness to light – the SA schools turning the pass rate tide against all odds
‘Discipline, empathy and collaboration’ — KZN school soars from pass rate of 55% to 97%
Maverick News

‘Discipline, empathy and collaboration’ — KZN school soars from pass rate of 55% to 97%
Musical chairs? Broke Tshwane gets deputy mayor after DA-ActionSA deal, but opposition unimpressed
DM168

Musical chairs? Broke Tshwane gets deputy mayor after DA-ActionSA deal, but opposition unimpressed
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options