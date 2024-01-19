Elandre Bartlett hugs Zaarah Benjamin (Right) after receiving their matric results at Manenberg Senior School in the Western Cape. 19 January 2024. Photo: Shelley Christians

Schools across South Africa have been abuzz as the class of 2023 clamoured at the gates, and in the hallways they once roamed, anxiously awaiting to receive their results. Having achieved a record-high pass rate of 82.9%, despite facing challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic when they started Grade 9 and unprecedented rolling blackouts throughout their matric year, the class of 2023 is being celebrated nationwide.

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2023 matric results on Thursday night, indicating that:

Free State leads with 89%;

KwaZulu-Natal with 86.4%;

Gauteng with 85.4%;

North West with 81.6%;

Western Cape with 81.5%;

Eastern Cape with 814%;

Limpopo with 79.5%;

Mpumalanga with 77%; and

Northern Cape with 75.8%.

Daily Maverick visited a number of schools in parts of the country to get a first-hand account of anxiety-ridden matriculants as they received their highly anticipated results.

Schools in Gauteng

Overall, the Gauteng class of 2023, received an 82.9% pass rate, with 40.9% obtaining Bachelors’ passes.

“Last year was very hectic, it really emphasised how little time we had to prepare for all the tests and examinations that were coming up,” said Reneliwe Sithole, a matriculant from Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand, Gauteng. The school achieved a 91.0% pass rate — decreasing from the 94.7% recording in 2022.

Sithole said while the year was challenging, the support system she had was helpful.

“I feel like it was made much easier by the teachers because they were very supportive throughout the year,” she said.

“Some of the challenges I faced were balancing my social life and academic life, as well as disciplining myself, choosing things that are more important than what I want to do”.

The class of 2023 had to contend with the continued fallout from Covid-19 pandemic.

“Grade 9 was very difficult because of Covid. It was a crucial year, and I found challenges in grades 10 and 11. It did derail me a bit but by working hard and pushing throughout last year, I managed,” said Sithole.

Sithole said she was eager to pursue higher education and was keeping her options open.

“I definitely want to pursue higher education. Being this young, I still do not know who I am fully, so I am going to give myself the opportunity to explore different career fields,” she said.

Tiisetso Mbewe, another pupil from the school also said the matric year was challenging.

“There was a lot of pressure to make sure that your marks are good enough for university, but I had a good support structure so that helped,” she said.

Mbewe also said that the Covid-19 pandemic harmed her schooling during grade 9.

“Grade 9 was bad and our marks were very bad. We used to come to school two days a week and then skip the next week and then start again the next week, so it was very bad and challenging,” she said.

Mosebjadi Phasha, another student from the school, credited her teachers for helping her succeed.

“I found matric overwhelming and the workload was just too much but there were teachers that we saw were very passionate about us succeeding, they put in a lot of work even outside their working hours and they just made sure that we succeeded,” she said.

For Phasha, the Covid-19 pandemic greatly affected her academic results.

“I am one person who almost failed Grade 9, I was condoned and that was a really big lesson for me,” she said.

“In grade 9, it was supposed to be the primary for matric, but then we did not write the necessary papers or examinations so grade 9 was a very difficult year”.

At Midrand High School in Johannesburg, students from the class of 2023 gathered outside the school gate, anxiously awaiting the release of their results. Waiting outside with the students, Daily Maverick witnessed the moment when one of the students, Rifumo Khoza, found out she had passed her matric year.

Looking at the results on her phone, Khoza was overcome with emotion, letting out an excited squeal before covering her mouth.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” Khoza told Daily Maverick after the reality that she had just accomplished a pivotal milestone in her academic career had just sunk in. “I’m very relieved that I passed because I was very anxious. I didn’t think that I would fail, but the question in my mind was how well I would pass and if I would get any distinctions,” the 18-year-old matriculant said.

While Khoza didn’t get any distinctions, she is still proud of her accomplishment, having overcome starting Grade 9 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and having to readjust to in-person learning after the subsequent lockdown was lifted.

Sitting not far from Khoza was Tatenda Nyanjowa, who, unlike her classmate, had yet to find out whether she had passed matric. Nyanjowa shared how she struggled to enjoy the festive season as the anxiety of the pending results weighed heavy on her mind.

“I felt it even more at the end of the holiday when my mom stressing me always asking about results,” Nyajowa said.

Even though, at the time of publication, Nyajowa had yet to find out how she performed in 2023, she received an SMS informing her that she obtained a distinction in accounting.

“Even though I don’t know the rest of the results, I feel proud about getting a distinction in accounting. In term one, I got 50%, and now I have a distinction. That’s like a 30% increase,” Nyajowa said.

The matriculant attributed the improvement in her marks to picking up her socks and focusing on her studies. “The first time I saw I got 50%, I was like okay, ‘it’s time to wake up’ and I just started working really hard,” Nyajowa shared. DM

Gauteng Reporting by Msindisi Fengu, Takudzwa Pongweni and Lerato Mutsila

This is a developing story and shall be updated with results from other provinces.